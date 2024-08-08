White Sox Fire Manager Pedro Grifol Amidst Historically Bad Season

Last year was a disaster for a team still trying to hold onto the competitive core that won the AL Central in 2021. They finished with over 100 losses and sold off a plethora of pieces.

This year was destined to be more of a development year in Chicago with the way last season ended, but nobody expected it to go this poorly. It was time for a change. Grifol’s continued sentiments of positivity became translucent and fairly insincere as the team continued to play brutal baseball all year.

A trio of additional coaches were let go by the organization alongside Grifol, including the most likely candidate for the interim role – experienced bench coach and former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo.

Bench Charlie Montoyo, third base coach Eddie Rodriguez and assistant hitting coach Mike Tosar fired along with manager Pedro Grifol. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 8, 2024

The dismissal of Montoyo was surprising, but it appears that the White Sox are prepared to finally shift gears and bring in a new type of manager for the future to enhance the culture of an organization that is in such a rough spot right now.

For now, former MLB All-Star Grady Sizemore has been named the interim manager with the goal of adding some culture and presence to the club over the final two months.

Grady Sizemore has been named the interim head coach for the Chicago White Sox



He'll lead a revamped coaching staff for the final two months of the season after spending this year as an assistant on the coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/zYSzjs53AU — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 8, 2024

Sizemore joined the coaching staff in Chicago prior to this season as a bench coach. His primary responsibilities were to focus on baserunning and outfield defense. He doesn’t have nearly as much coaching experience as someone like Montoyo but makes sense given the plan laid out by general manager Chris Getz this morning.