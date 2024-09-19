Philadelphia Phillies Top 15 Prospects 2024

An above average runner, Saltiban picks his spots to steal well, swiping 22 bags on 24 tries. He has an above average arm with good range and comfortable actions at second base, projecting as at least an average defender. For Saltiban to be an everyday player he will need to improve his ability to hit spin and reach closer to his 20 home run upside. If he comes up short in that regard, he still has the ingredients to be a short platoon infielder who can play both second and third base.

12. Aroon Escobar – 3B – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $450K, 2022 (PHI) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 45/55 35/50 40/40 35/45 45

A physical young hitter, Escobar put it together in his age 19 season in the Florida Complex League in 2024, blending his solid feel for the barrel and above average bat speed to produce plenty of hard hit baseballs to all fields. He handles velocity well with quick hands and the ability to turn around pitches in under his hands, but can have the tendency to spin off of sliders. His approach is advanced for his age, running a chase rate below 20% in the FCL and walking twice as much as he struck out. Defense is a work in progress as he has heavy feet and smothers balls at times at the hot corner. His arm is above average. Escobar will make his full season debut next year with a chance to force himself onto radars with his offensive skill set.

13. Bryan Rincon – SS – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 180 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 14th Round (422), 2022 (PHI) | ETA: 2027

HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 50/55 30/35 50/50 50/60 40+

A glove-first shortstop, Rincon is a superb defender at shortstop with great footwork, hands and instincts along with a plus arm. He reads hops with the ease of a veteran, consistently putting himself in position to make plays of all difficulties.

The bat is behind for Rincon. He is a switch-hitter with a right-handed swing that is more advanced than his left-handed swing, which is not necessarily ideal given that distribution of at bats for switch hitters consistently skewing towards the left side. He has a good approach and will flash gap to gap pop. An average runner, the vast majority of Rincon’s value comes from his glove, giving him a bench infielder’s outlook unless the bat makes a leap. A hamstring issue took away valuable reps for Rincon in 2024, only playing 35 games.

14. Gabriel Rincones – OF – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 225 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 3rd Round (93), 2022 (PHI) | ETA: 2025

HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/40 55/55 45/55 45/45 40/40 40+

Big raw power with bat to ball skills that have steadily improved, Rincones is still working to tap into his power consistently in games. Boasting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 mph, there’s no questioning the impact ability of Rincones, who is no stranger to home runs 450+ feet. The challenge for Rincones has been consistently creating the desired path to the ball to allow for damage as he also tries to make more contact.

While his ground ball rate was only 36% in 2024, his average hard-hit launch angle sat just below 10 degrees, meaning his hardest contact is not leaving the bat at the most desired angle for consistent slug. Regardless, he took a step in the right direction at Double-A in 2024 despite dealing with a torn thumb ligament that held him out until July and probably did not help with the aforementioned launch angle critique. He’s not the fleetest of foot, but is not afraid to run, stealing 55 bags on 68 tries in his 188 Minor League games. While defense is fringy, Rincones’s plus exit velocities and improved feel to hit could make him a power platoon option.

15. Carson DeMartini – 3B – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 4th Round (130), 2024 (PHI) | ETA: 2027

HIT PLATE DISC. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 50/55 35/45 50/50 40/50 40+

It was power over hit for Demartini at Virginia Tech, but that came with too much whiff, especially in his draft year. Upon entering pro ball, Demartini ditched his leg kick in favor of a toe tap which has allowed him to be on time and control his body more effectively. He was far more pull dependent in college as well before showcasing a feel to go the other way that he had hardly even flashed in his amateur years. The approach had always been solid for Demartini and his adjustments seemed to only help in that regard as well, laying off spin and controlling his at bats with plenty of comfort.

The adjustments have Demartini looking more like a hit-over-power guy now, though there’s hope that he can build on the adjustments to add more impact. If not, he’s a bit of a tweener as third base would demand more power. He’s likely an average defender at the hot corner and can also play second base. For now, he projects as a bench infielder with some intrigue for more given his adjustments and track record in college.

Other Names to Watch

Emaarion Boyd – OF – (High-A): A speed demon in every sense, Boyd has swiped 91 bases in 198 career minor league games, including 56 a year ago with Low-A Clearwater. However, Boyd has been caught stealing 32 times compared to his 91 success stories, sporting an inefficient 74% clip. Boyd has not hit for much power whatsoever, and his MiLB clip sits at a so-so .256, but the 21-year-old could be a game-changer on the base paths if he cleans up his decision making in that department.

Jean Cabrera – RHP – (Double-A): The 22-year-old right-hander turned in his best stint at any level since he debuted in the DSL when he worked 77.0 innings at a 3.39 ERA to open the year with High-A Jersey Shore. Cabrera has logged just shy of 30 innings with Double-A Reading and has had mixed results with high K-Rate dipping significantly. Cabrera has a pair of mid-90s fastballs to complement a borderline plus changeup, with a slider serving as a serviceable third pitch.

Mavis Graves – LHP – (Low-A): A 6-foot-6 southpaw, Graves started the season as well as anyone in Low-A that wasn’t stealing headlines every fifth day. Through the end of June, Graves logged a 2.48 ERA in 58.0 IP with 87 strikeouts and a .204 batting average against in his first 12 appearances. However, Graves has seemingly hit a wall, sporting a 6.23 ERA and a .304 opposing clip in 26.0 innings since July 1. Graves will sit in the low-to-mid 90s with his fastball, and there may not be a strong taste-breaker when it comes to velocity separation, as he leans on a cutter as his go-to non-heater.

Otto Kemp – INF – (Triple-A): Kemp has successfully shed the “org guy” moniker this season, putting up an excellent .881 OPS between 5 games in Low-A, 41 games in High-A, 64 games in Double-A, and now 10 games in Lehigh Valley. Undrafted out of D-II Point Loma Nazarene in southern California, the 25-year-old Kemp has overcome injuries early in his baseball career to knock on the door of the big leagues. The swing and miss may be there at the highest level, but Kemp has a power/speed blend that plays well in tandem with his ability to play multiple positions at a solid level.

Alex McFarlane – RHP – (Low-A): Primarily a reliever at the University of Miami (and shared a Cane bullpen with current Guardians reliever Andrew Walters), McFarlane made the move to the rotation after being selected in the fourth round in ’22 by Philadelphia. His journey as a starter has been tumultuous, allowing 40 earned runs and walking 41 in 58.1 innings before hitting the shelf with a UCL tear last August. While command has never been the break and butter for McFarlane, his fastball has gotten up to 101 MPH and he has a borderline plus slide rworking off of it. It’s not hard to see a strong bullpen arm in McFarlane; we already saw it in Coral Gables.

Griff McGarry – RHP – (Triple-A): The Phillies’ fifth round pick in 2021 out of UVA, McGarry shot through the system in 2022 before hitting the brakes in Lehigh Valley. 2024 marked a transition for the right-hander; he is officially working out of the bullpen after being a starter for the last several seasons. In 30.2 IP with Lehigh Valley this season, McGarry has allowed just 23 hits but has walked 36 (10.6 BB/9). His “data darling” four-seamer and hard downer curve pair beautifully in a bullpen … if they land in the strike zone … or the general vicinity of it.

Wen-Hui Pan – RHP – (High-A): The newly-turned 22-year-old Pan has decimated lower level hitters since making his professional debut, K’ing 123 men in 93.0 IP while holding opponents to a .196 BAA. Pan features a high-90s to 100 MPH fastball that pairs beautifully with a plus splitter, giving him Orion Kerkering-type helium in the sense to speed-running the Phillies’ affiliates all the way to The Bank.

John Spikerman – OF – (Low-A): The Phillies took Spikerman in the third round of this year’s MLB Draft out of the University of Oklahoma, where he logged a .368 batting average and a .925 OPS in 42 games with the Sooners. While his bat-to-ball skills are incredibly impressive, Spikerman lacks the power needed to be a threat in that department, and he’s already seeing as much time in the corner outfield as he is in center, which he patrolled in the Big-12. If Spikerman is going to achieve a big league outcome, it will be as a “slap the ball around the ballpark” type of hitter.

Tjayy Walton – OF – (Low-A): The Phillies selected Walton out of powerhouse IMG Academy in the early rounds of the 2023 draft, seeing the linebacker-type build Walton has on his 19-year-old frame. The build hasn’t turned into immediate success, hitting just .200 with 3 HR in 36 games with Low-A Clearwater. However, Walton has showcased speed and the ability to play both center and left field in the early goings. It’s far too early to make any sweeping conclusions about Walton’s game.