Philadelphia Phillies Top 15 Prospects 2024
Despite the big league roster being as loaded as any in MLB, the Phillies farm system is as strong as it's been in some time.
The Philadelphia Phillies are, simply put, one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. Big money free agents like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber spearhead a potent lineup, while trade acquisition Zack Wheeler and homegrown talents Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez lead an elite rotation.
Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski often gets labeled as a quick-trigger executive when it comes to shipping off prospects for big league boosts. However, as Ken Rosenthal pointed out on the Just Baseball Show earlier this season, Dombrowski takes immense pride in building farm systems into powers that can be dealt from to enhance a 26-man roster. Enter this iteration of the Phillies’ system, with lower level dandies like Starlyn Caba and Eduardo Tait pairing with possible future stars like Aidan Miller and Andrew Painter. The Phillies farm system could very well be in the best position it’s been in over the last decade.
1. Andrew Painter – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (13), 2021 (PHI) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|60/70
|50/60
|45/55
|50/60
|60
The top prep pitching prospect in the 2021 draft, Painter is a wunderkind who is tall enough to play forward on the hardwood, young enough to be a college sophomore, and yet is polished enough to pound the strike zone with multiple plus pitches. Tommy John surgery rains on yet another parade, as the best pitching prospect in baseball (when healthy) won’t be debuting until 2025, at the earliest.
Arsenal
Possessing a five pitch mix that rivals any pitching prospect in baseball, Painter has dominated hitters mostly with his 70 grade fastball that sits 95-97 mph and has been clocked as high as 101 MPH. The pitch really explodes out of Painter’s hand with tons of life, boasting more than 18 inches of induced vertical break which has helps him generate some of the best in zone whiff rates in the minors.
Painter’s second plus pitch is his 81-83 mph sweeping slider. The pitch tunnels well off of his riding fastball boasting late, sharp bite away from right-handers. While he mostly uses the slider against same-handed hitters, he has also showed plenty of comfort burying the pitch on the back leg of lefties and has continued to use it more frequently in early counts to steal strikes.
He also features a curveball in the upper 70s which flashes above average as well as a changeup in the upper 80s. He has rarely needed to use the pitch in the lower levels, but continued to use it more frequently as faced stiffer competition.
The changeup was a focus for Painter heading into last season, improving his command of the pitch as well as the improved arm side fade that it now features. Not only does the changeup give Painter a rare fourth speed, but it also gives him a fourth movement direction which is a tunneling nightmare for hitters.
Painter’s focus heading into 2023 was his new cutter, which he unveiled during spring training. The pitch sat 89-90 MPH and appeared to have the makings of another solid offering.
Outlook
The fact that Painter showed such great command of his elite stuff as a 6-foot-7 teenager is remarkable. His strike rate has hovered around 67% all season long while he continued to rely on his fastball less and use his strong secondaries more. It is also impressive how he has continued to add to and refine his arsenal as he has matured.
Painter is a rare talent who is likely to make his big league debut before he can legally buy a beer. It will be interesting to see how Painter’s surgically-reconstructed UCL may impact his overall stuff and command in the long term, but the Phillies could very well have their next generational ace in Painter as he continues to exceed even the loftiest of expectations.
2. Aidan Miller – SS – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (17), 2023 (PHI) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/60
|45/55
|55/55
|40/50
|55+
Plus power and good on base skills make Miller an exciting offensive piece, his positive swing adjustments only add to the intrigue.
Offense
Previously featuring a significant barrel tip/hitch that he could overcome thanks to his plus bat speed, Miller made things easier on himself heading into his first full pro season, starting his hands up higher and quieting his pre-swing moves. He also found a better feel for his base, narrowing his stance with more of his weight stacked towards his back side.
Simpler moves and a stronger base have helped Miller make more consistent contact and produce impressive impact. As he has tapped into plus exit velocities, Miller’s more efficient bat path has made it easier for him to do damage to the pull side in particular, something he struggled with as an amateur and in his first stint as a pro.
Miller’s strike zone awareness is well above average, recognizing spin more consistently than his peers and leveraging his advantage counts effectively. While lower level walk rates should be taken with a grain of salt, Miller should sustain his strong walk rates as he climbs levels.
Defense/Speed
Miller has exclusively seen action at shortstop as a pro and while he may profile best at the hot corner, his instincts and improved footwork have helped him progress at the six. The glove actions are not always the smoothest, particularly to his back hand, but he is more comfortable ranging to his left staring and has little problem throwing across his body.
The lack of comfort and range to the back hand and inconsistent glove work overall will probably result in Miller sliding over to the hot corner.An above average runner, Miller is not afraid to pick his spots to run and should mix in 15-20 stolen bases annually.
Outlook
It’s easy to like Aidan Miller’s offensive profile. He is a young hitter with standout bat speed, an advanced approach and has already demonstrated the ability to make positive swing adjustments. Even if he moves off of shortstop, there’s enough impact and defensive ability for him to be an above average regular at the hot corner. Miller has the goods to be a very well-rounded hitter, possessing the power upside to hit 20-25 homers with plenty of doubles and a strong OBP.
3. Eduardo Tait – C – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $90K, 2024 (PHI) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|35/45
|45/55
|30/30
|40/55
|55
An under-the-radar IFA signing in the 2024 class, Tait quickly looked like a gem of a find, mashing his way off of the complex prior to his 18th birthday.
Offense
Tait features an unorthodox set up, starting so upright he almost looks like he is leaning back against a wall with his hands just above his belt buckle. Right as the pitcher breaks from his glove, Tait pulls his hands up to his slot along with a gathering leg kick that he synchronizes well. He already flashes above average pop to his pull side, flashing exit velocities as high as 111 mph. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.5 mph is far ahead of his peers.
He can be a bit pull-happy at times, though he has showcased a feel for the barrel to drive the ball hard to all fields. Like many young, productive hitters, Tait can be aggressive in the box. Still, his ability to spoil tough pitches has helped him maintain a strikeout rate comfortably below 20% as a pro. Already pulling the ball in the air with frequency, Tait seems like a safe bet to develop into at least above average power.
Defense/Speed
Tait has the ingredients to be an above average defender behind the dish as he matures. He has strong hands, projecting as an above average receiver. He is advanced on the catch and throw side of things as well, with an above average arm and quick pop times. He has even flashed the ability to throw from his knees when needed. His blocking is a bit behind, sometimes tardy to his spot, but he is capable of moving well back there.
Outlook
Tait’s age 17 season could not have been much more impressive. On the surface, his numbers were among some of the best in the Florida Complex League. Beyond that, his batted ball data was as solid as anyone at the complex as a catcher. The Phillies were so impressed with his polish that both he and Starlyn Caba were aggressively promoted to Low-A where the game did not appear to speed up much at all for the teenage backstop. Tait has a chance to be a two way catcher capable of hitting upwards of 25 homers from the left side.
4. Starlyn Caba – SS – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $3M, 2023 (PHI) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/65
|50/60
|30/35
|60/60
|50/60
|55
A slick fielding shortstop, Caba is a switch-hitter who is far more advanced at the plate than his peers.
Offense
A switch hitter with a quiet operation from both sides, Caba is a contact-oriented hitter with a quick and compact stroke. Between his efficiency and feel for the barrel, Caba has posted some of the better contact rates at the complex. Like many shorter-levered contact hitters, Caba’s swing path is a bit flatter, resulting in more ground balls. He has already flashed more gap to gap impact in 2024, driving fastballs in the air more consistently than he did in the Dominican Summer League.
Caba’s knowledge of the strike zone is also advanced for his age, running one of the lowest chase rates in both the DSL and Complex Leagues and helping him walk twice as much as he has struck out as a pro.
While there’s room within Caba’s modest frame for some more strength, he’ll likely be a below average power source. There’s potential for plus hit and plate discipline that would make him an ideal top of the order bat.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner with great footwork at short, Caba is a rangy shortstop with an above average arm and mature instincts. He attacks the ball with confidence, demonstrating the ability to make difficult throws on the run from different angles. He should be an above average stolen base threat.
Outlook
One of the more advanced players you’ll find below full season ball, Caba has the ingredients to climb through the Minor Leagues quickly. He compensates for his lack of power projection by providing value in just about every other facet of the game. Between his likelihood of sticking at shortstop and contact/on base skills, Caba’s floor is higher than most other teenage prospects while still offering enough upside to dream on an above average everyday shortstop.
5. Justin Crawford – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (17), 2022 (PHI) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|30/35
|35/45
|70/70
|45/55
|45+
The son of 15 year big leaguer Carl Crawford, Justin is also a speedy centerfielder with a knack for making contact from the left side. He has impressed with strong numbers the numbers as a pro, but there’s some concerns with his batted ball profile.
Offense
Starting wide and crouched with his hands high above his head, Crawford sinks deeper into his lower half as he loads along with a small stride. He is very athletic in the box, boasting impressive adjustability that helps him get to pitches in tough locations. His swing path is flat and can be long, resulting in a contact point that is extremely deep on average and a ground ball rate north of 60%.
Crawford’s speed helps him get away with such high ground ball rates, but an average launch angle of -3 degrees against fastballs with a pull rate of just 17% will make it extremely difficult to be productive against MLB pitching. His swing decisions also restrict him, chasing at a near 40% clip overall and nearly 50% against spin.
His knack for making contact and elite speed help hedge his aggressive nature in the box, sporting a 70% out of zone contact rate and 83% contact rate overall. Crawford has flashed some impact when he is able to catch balls further out front (generally hangers) flashing exit velocities as high as 110 mph. He will likely need to find a way to be shorter and more efficient to the ball to tap into that pull side impact more frequently.
Crawford’s natural ability is abundant and the fact that he has hit comfortably above .300 in his pro career despite poor plate discipline and a concerning batted ball profile. His strong feel to hit and room for more strength help provide optimism for his offensive profile, but he will likely need to make some sort of mechanical adjustment along the way.
Defense/Speed
Much like his father, Crawford is a double-plus runner who can wreak havoc on the base paths and close in on baseball’s impressively in centerfield. While solid in center, Crawford relies on his speed over jumps, having the tendency to get a late start that he can make up for like few can. With continued reps, his reads and routes should get more comfortable, giving him a chance for plus defense up the middle with his athleticism, though he more likely settles in as an above average defender out there. He should be a threat for 40+ stolen bases and has been much more efficient of a base stealer at the upper levels.
Outlook
On the surface, Crawford has been as good as the Phillies could have hoped since they drafted him 17th overall in 2022, hitting comfortably over .300 with an OPS north of .800. Maintaining his production at the Double-A level is encouraging, though there is no precedent for a hitter with an average launch angle at or below zero having success at the big league level, especially when combined with a chase rate above 35%.
The good news is, Crawford can remedy his batted ball profile with some mechanical changes and the feel for making contact that he possesses is a much more difficult skill to develop. His exit velocities on balls in the air is above average and there’s more room for strength though that is all moot if he cannot cut down on his 60+% ground ball rate. Good defense in centerfield helps his profile, but if he can reach plus territory out there, it will take some more pressure off of the bat as well.
6. Moises Chace – RHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $225K, 2019 (BAL) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|Changeup
|Cutter
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/65
|45/55
|50/55
|45/45
|35/45
|45+
Acquired along with Seth Johnson from the Orioles in exchange for Gregory Soto, Chace saw his stuff tick up at the start of the 2024 season and later made some tweaks to his arsenal upon joining the Phillies org, flashing ridiculous strikeout stuff and improved command.
Arsenal
Chace’s arsenal is headlined by a fastball that has jumped from 92-94 mph in 2023 to 94-97 mph in 2024 with strong characteristics. The 6-foot-1 right-hander generates 19 inches of induced vertical break from a 5.4 foot release height while getting solid extension. Now sitting in the mid 90s, the fastball is comfortably plus, dominating at the top of the zone with plenty of frozen strike threes at the bottom.
Working off of Chace’s fastball is a slider that he tweaked to throw harder since joining the Phillies org, sitting in the low 80s, flashing good sweep. His inconsistent feel for it not only affects his ability to locate, but also the shape of the pitch. Sometimes it will be slurvier in shape and stay over the middle of the plate or back up and hang in the middle of the zone too long. When the pitch is working well horizontally, it flashes above average.
While Chace’s changeup may not feature as much movement as other changeups that yield the whiff numbers that his does, it plays up off of his riding fastball that hitters have to be geared up for, garnering gaudy in zone whiff rates. With 12 mph of velocity separation and just enough arm side fade, Chace’s changeup is comfortably above average.
Another newer wrinkle to his arsenal is an upper 80s cutter that he mixed in more late in the 2024 season. It’s a good bridge to his now harder slider while giving him a third offering to mix in against righties as he prefers to avoid right-on-right changeups.
Outlook
The command will need to continue to come along for Chace to stick as a starter and he provided signs of just that through his final 10 outings of the season (41.1 IP) where he struck out 70 while walking just 13. Chace will still just be 21 years old through the first few months of the 2025 season, giving him plenty of time to build on his 2024 strides and improve his feel for his breaking ball and overall command. If the progress in pitchability stalls, Chace’s fastball quality and changeup give him a strong likelihood of at least sticking in a big league bullpen.
7. Griffin Burkholder – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (63), 2024 (PHI) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|PLATE DISC
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|N/A
|35/50
|65/65
|45/55
|45+
Projectable and toolsy, Burkholder is raw but with plenty to dream on.
Offense
Starting slightly open with the bat angled diagonally in the direction of the pitcher before sinking into his back side as he pulls his hands back slightly. Plenty of quickness is required to turn the barrel from that position and there’s times where it looks like the ball is getting on Burkholder a bit too quickly. An impressive athlete, Burkholder’s swing is smooth when he is on time with good control of his body and the malleability to get to pitches when he is fooled, but often times just has too much slack. With room for more strength within his frame and already solid bat speed, Burkholder should grow into more power.
Defense/Speed
An easy plus runner, Burkholder glides with long strides, covering ground quickly. He has the ingredients to stick in centerfield where he can be an above average defender, though his above average arm and plus speed could make him a plus defender in a corner as well. He should be a consistent stolen base threat.
Outlook
With it still being so early the development of a cold weather prep bat like Burkholder and much of his appeal coming from his upside, it will be interesting to see how the bat comes along in his first pro offseason and spring. With some refinement in the box and expected physical maturation, there’s potential for an exciting speed and power combo with a chance to stick up the middle.
8. Dante Nori – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (27), 2024 (PHI) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|PLATE DISC
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|45/55
|20/30
|70/70
|45/60
|45
A contact-oriented speedster with the potential for a plus glove in center, Nori is older for his prep class, but his archetype generally comes with a higher floor.
Offensive
Starting upright, Nori is extremely still through his load, with no hand movement and a small stride forward. Such a simple operation in the box makes it easy for Nori to consistently be on time, with a compact stroke geared for spraying line drives. The lack of load results in his swing being very handsy with little involvement of his base, limiting his power output to the bottom of the scale.
Though smaller in stature, Nori has a strong lower half and is an explosive athlete, which could allow him to tap into more impact if he makes the mechanical adjustments to allow him to use the ground more effectively. Nori is a patient hitter who has a good feel for the strike zone. Between his ability to make contact and approach, Nori grinds out at bats and draws his fair share of walks while keeping the strikeouts in check.
Defense/Speed
A double plus runner, Nori was clocked at a 6.15 60-yard dash as an amateur. He has a quick first step that is an asset both on the base paths and in centerfield. He is still gaining comfort with his reads and beating the ball to the spot rather than relying on his closing speed to get there, especially when balls are hit over his head, but that should come with more pro reps. He should be a constant stolen base threat.
Outlook
Many team’s draft models push them away from prep prospects as old as Nori (he was 19.8 years old on draft day), which opened the door for the Phillies to sign him for $2.5 million, roughly the slot value of the 37th overall selection in the 2024 Draft. Though Nori’s archetype of player likely comes with a lower ceiling, it also hedges the age related concern and implied volatility that comes with it. He has a good chance of at least landing as a fourth outfielder, but if Nori can even grow into gap to gap power along with his contact skills translating the way they look like they should, he could be an everyday centerfielder.
9. Mick Abel – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st round (15), 2020 (PHI) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|55/55
|50/55
|30/40
|30/35
|45
A first round pick in 2020 with great stuff, Abel has missed plenty of bats through his pro career, but he misses the strike zone far too frequently as well. His walk rates have only increased as he has climbed levels, pointing him towards the bullpen barring a revelation after nearly 400 pro innings.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix, Abel’s plus fastball leads the way, sitting 94-96 mph, touching 98. Abel has long levers and hides the ball well with his arm looking like the last thing that comes at a hitter, which paired with his above average extension, results in the ball feeling like it is getting on hitters quickly. Those levers also make it difficult for Abel to repeat his delivery, running a strike of just 60% on his fastball and a tick below that for his entire arsenal.
Abel’s most consistent out pitch is now his slider in the mid 80s with gyro break. The short downward action it features makes it a good swing and miss offering at the bottom of the zone as well as a ground ball inducer that he is comfortable throwing to both righties and lefties. His tendency to leave the pitch up impacts the consistency of the pitch.
The second breaking ball for Abel is a downer curveball. The pitch has outperformed his slider in the past thanks to its impressive depth in the low 80s, though his command of the offering backed up so significantly in 2024 that it became an automatic take for hitters aware of the roughly 50% strike rate.
Rounding out the arsenal is a firm changeup in the upper 80s that Abel will only mix in a handful of times per game. Opponents have mostly hit the pitch hard over the last couple seasons, though he will mix a couple decent changeups is most starts.
Outlook
It seems increasingly likely that command challenges will ultimately place Abel in a relief role as the Phillies patience for the starting pitching project may run out after a full season in Triple-A and his needing to be added to the 40 man roster ahead of the 2024 Rule 5 Draft. He’ll probably get the start of the 2025 season as an opportunity to show some improvements in the strike throwing department, but if it is more of the same, the powerful right-hander would project best as a high leverage reliever with already impressive stuff that would presumably tick up.
10. Seth Johnson – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st round (40), 2019 (TB) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|40/45
|30/40
|45/50
|45
Part of a couple trades since being drafted by the Rays in 2019, Johnson returned from Tommy John surgery late in the 2023 season before putting together a strong 2024 campaign at the upper levels while eclipsing the 100 inning mark in his first full season back.
Arsenal
Johnson’s fastball and slider have long led the way for him, with the curveball and changeup lagging behind. The 40th overall pick of the 2019 draft, Johnson got a later start to pitching after beginning his collegiate career at Campbell University as an infielder. His innate feel to spin both his four seamer and slider only added to his intrigue on the mound, where he solidified himself as one of the more intriguing arms in his class.
The fastball sits in the mid 90s with plenty of ride, averaging 19 inches of induced vertical break from a slightly above average release height. Johnson generates above average whiff numbers with the pitch, especially at the top of the zone. Despite the high fly ball rate, Johnson effectively keeps the ball in the yard, allowing just one homer on his four seamer in his 25 starts at the upper levels.
Johnson’s upper 80s slider has long been his best offering, featuring sharp, late break both horizontally and vertically, making it an effective weapon against both lefties and righties. It took some time post Tommy John surgery for his feel to spin it to come back, but the pitch looked much more like the plus offering it had long been as the 2024 season progressed.
The right-hander has long been searching for a reliable third pitch with his curveball at least flashing average in spurts. Averaging around 75-77 mph with good vertical depth, Johnson has really struggled to land it for a strike dating back to the beginning of his professional career, with a strike rate below 50%. In terms of pitch quality, it can be an average third offering, however his prolonged struggles to locate it may push him towards being predominantly a two-pitch pitcher.
Johnson will mix in a splitter that is a below average pitch. He can land it for a strike more consistently than his curveball, which is why he will still mix it in about 15% of the time against lefties, but it is more of a taste-breaker and ground ball pitch at best.
Outlook
The quality of Johnson’s fastball and slider ensure that he will at least be a solid relief or swingman option, but if he is able to find even just a decent feel for his curveball, he could be a solid back end starter. The effectiveness of his slider against hitters of both handedness hedge the need for his curveball and/or splitter being a pitch he needs to rely on any more than a 10-15% usage pattern breaker. Johnson’s most likely outcome is that of a Swiss Army knife, with a two pitch mix that can work in late innings, but also potentially as a five and dive starter.
11. Devin Saltiban – 2B – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (98), 2023 (PHI) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|PLATE DISC
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|40/50
|40/50
|55/55
|40/50
|45
Drafted in the third round out of the Hawaii Prep ranks, Saltiban packs a punch for a second baseman with a smaller frame. He got into his pull side power effectively in his first full pro season, launching 17 home runs in 95 games in the pitcher-friendly Florida State League. Saltiban pulverizes fastballs, hitting over .300 against velocity with an OPS north of .950. He struggles to stay on spin at this point, hitting just .140 against sliders and curveballs in 2024, but at least hedges the contact issues with a decent pitch recognition skills.
An above average runner, Saltiban picks his spots to steal well, swiping 22 bags on 24 tries. He has an above average arm with good range and comfortable actions at second base, projecting as at least an average defender. For Saltiban to be an everyday player he will need to improve his ability to hit spin and reach closer to his 20 home run upside. If he comes up short in that regard, he still has the ingredients to be a short platoon infielder who can play both second and third base.
12. Aroon Escobar – 3B – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $450K, 2022 (PHI) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|45/55
|35/50
|40/40
|35/45
|45
A physical young hitter, Escobar put it together in his age 19 season in the Florida Complex League in 2024, blending his solid feel for the barrel and above average bat speed to produce plenty of hard hit baseballs to all fields. He handles velocity well with quick hands and the ability to turn around pitches in under his hands, but can have the tendency to spin off of sliders. His approach is advanced for his age, running a chase rate below 20% in the FCL and walking twice as much as he struck out. Defense is a work in progress as he has heavy feet and smothers balls at times at the hot corner. His arm is above average. Escobar will make his full season debut next year with a chance to force himself onto radars with his offensive skill set.
13. Bryan Rincon – SS – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 180 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 14th Round (422), 2022 (PHI) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|50/55
|30/35
|50/50
|50/60
|40+
A glove-first shortstop, Rincon is a superb defender at shortstop with great footwork, hands and instincts along with a plus arm. He reads hops with the ease of a veteran, consistently putting himself in position to make plays of all difficulties.
The bat is behind for Rincon. He is a switch-hitter with a right-handed swing that is more advanced than his left-handed swing, which is not necessarily ideal given that distribution of at bats for switch hitters consistently skewing towards the left side. He has a good approach and will flash gap to gap pop. An average runner, the vast majority of Rincon’s value comes from his glove, giving him a bench infielder’s outlook unless the bat makes a leap. A hamstring issue took away valuable reps for Rincon in 2024, only playing 35 games.
14. Gabriel Rincones – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 225 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 3rd Round (93), 2022 (PHI) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/40
|55/55
|45/55
|45/45
|40/40
|40+
Big raw power with bat to ball skills that have steadily improved, Rincones is still working to tap into his power consistently in games. Boasting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 mph, there’s no questioning the impact ability of Rincones, who is no stranger to home runs 450+ feet. The challenge for Rincones has been consistently creating the desired path to the ball to allow for damage as he also tries to make more contact.
While his ground ball rate was only 36% in 2024, his average hard-hit launch angle sat just below 10 degrees, meaning his hardest contact is not leaving the bat at the most desired angle for consistent slug. Regardless, he took a step in the right direction at Double-A in 2024 despite dealing with a torn thumb ligament that held him out until July and probably did not help with the aforementioned launch angle critique. He’s not the fleetest of foot, but is not afraid to run, stealing 55 bags on 68 tries in his 188 Minor League games. While defense is fringy, Rincones’s plus exit velocities and improved feel to hit could make him a power platoon option.
15. Carson DeMartini – 3B – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 4th Round (130), 2024 (PHI) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|50/55
|35/45
|50/50
|40/50
|40+
It was power over hit for Demartini at Virginia Tech, but that came with too much whiff, especially in his draft year. Upon entering pro ball, Demartini ditched his leg kick in favor of a toe tap which has allowed him to be on time and control his body more effectively. He was far more pull dependent in college as well before showcasing a feel to go the other way that he had hardly even flashed in his amateur years. The approach had always been solid for Demartini and his adjustments seemed to only help in that regard as well, laying off spin and controlling his at bats with plenty of comfort.
The adjustments have Demartini looking more like a hit-over-power guy now, though there’s hope that he can build on the adjustments to add more impact. If not, he’s a bit of a tweener as third base would demand more power. He’s likely an average defender at the hot corner and can also play second base. For now, he projects as a bench infielder with some intrigue for more given his adjustments and track record in college.
Other Names to Watch
Emaarion Boyd – OF – (High-A): A speed demon in every sense, Boyd has swiped 91 bases in 198 career minor league games, including 56 a year ago with Low-A Clearwater. However, Boyd has been caught stealing 32 times compared to his 91 success stories, sporting an inefficient 74% clip. Boyd has not hit for much power whatsoever, and his MiLB clip sits at a so-so .256, but the 21-year-old could be a game-changer on the base paths if he cleans up his decision making in that department.
Jean Cabrera – RHP – (Double-A): The 22-year-old right-hander turned in his best stint at any level since he debuted in the DSL when he worked 77.0 innings at a 3.39 ERA to open the year with High-A Jersey Shore. Cabrera has logged just shy of 30 innings with Double-A Reading and has had mixed results with high K-Rate dipping significantly. Cabrera has a pair of mid-90s fastballs to complement a borderline plus changeup, with a slider serving as a serviceable third pitch.
Mavis Graves – LHP – (Low-A): A 6-foot-6 southpaw, Graves started the season as well as anyone in Low-A that wasn’t stealing headlines every fifth day. Through the end of June, Graves logged a 2.48 ERA in 58.0 IP with 87 strikeouts and a .204 batting average against in his first 12 appearances. However, Graves has seemingly hit a wall, sporting a 6.23 ERA and a .304 opposing clip in 26.0 innings since July 1. Graves will sit in the low-to-mid 90s with his fastball, and there may not be a strong taste-breaker when it comes to velocity separation, as he leans on a cutter as his go-to non-heater.
Otto Kemp – INF – (Triple-A): Kemp has successfully shed the “org guy” moniker this season, putting up an excellent .881 OPS between 5 games in Low-A, 41 games in High-A, 64 games in Double-A, and now 10 games in Lehigh Valley. Undrafted out of D-II Point Loma Nazarene in southern California, the 25-year-old Kemp has overcome injuries early in his baseball career to knock on the door of the big leagues. The swing and miss may be there at the highest level, but Kemp has a power/speed blend that plays well in tandem with his ability to play multiple positions at a solid level.
Alex McFarlane – RHP – (Low-A): Primarily a reliever at the University of Miami (and shared a Cane bullpen with current Guardians reliever Andrew Walters), McFarlane made the move to the rotation after being selected in the fourth round in ’22 by Philadelphia. His journey as a starter has been tumultuous, allowing 40 earned runs and walking 41 in 58.1 innings before hitting the shelf with a UCL tear last August. While command has never been the break and butter for McFarlane, his fastball has gotten up to 101 MPH and he has a borderline plus slide rworking off of it. It’s not hard to see a strong bullpen arm in McFarlane; we already saw it in Coral Gables.
Griff McGarry – RHP – (Triple-A): The Phillies’ fifth round pick in 2021 out of UVA, McGarry shot through the system in 2022 before hitting the brakes in Lehigh Valley. 2024 marked a transition for the right-hander; he is officially working out of the bullpen after being a starter for the last several seasons. In 30.2 IP with Lehigh Valley this season, McGarry has allowed just 23 hits but has walked 36 (10.6 BB/9). His “data darling” four-seamer and hard downer curve pair beautifully in a bullpen … if they land in the strike zone … or the general vicinity of it.
Wen-Hui Pan – RHP – (High-A): The newly-turned 22-year-old Pan has decimated lower level hitters since making his professional debut, K’ing 123 men in 93.0 IP while holding opponents to a .196 BAA. Pan features a high-90s to 100 MPH fastball that pairs beautifully with a plus splitter, giving him Orion Kerkering-type helium in the sense to speed-running the Phillies’ affiliates all the way to The Bank.
John Spikerman – OF – (Low-A): The Phillies took Spikerman in the third round of this year’s MLB Draft out of the University of Oklahoma, where he logged a .368 batting average and a .925 OPS in 42 games with the Sooners. While his bat-to-ball skills are incredibly impressive, Spikerman lacks the power needed to be a threat in that department, and he’s already seeing as much time in the corner outfield as he is in center, which he patrolled in the Big-12. If Spikerman is going to achieve a big league outcome, it will be as a “slap the ball around the ballpark” type of hitter.
Tjayy Walton – OF – (Low-A): The Phillies selected Walton out of powerhouse IMG Academy in the early rounds of the 2023 draft, seeing the linebacker-type build Walton has on his 19-year-old frame. The build hasn’t turned into immediate success, hitting just .200 with 3 HR in 36 games with Low-A Clearwater. However, Walton has showcased speed and the ability to play both center and left field in the early goings. It’s far too early to make any sweeping conclusions about Walton’s game.