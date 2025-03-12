What Can The Giants Realistically Expect From Justin Verlander?

The San Francisco Giants completed one of the more intriguing acquisitions of the offseason by signing future first-ballot Hall of Famer Justin Verlander to a one-year, $15 million deal. Verlander was the team’s second-biggest, and frankly only other, addition this winter, behind shortstop Willy Adames.

The Giants aimed to bolster their roster to help them compete more seriously in a tough National League West. While there is no question about Verlander’s resume, the reality is that he is going to be 42 years old for the entirety of this season, which raises questions about what he will realistically be able to bring to the table for San Francisco.

A Clear Mentor for the Next Wave

It’s almost impossible to ignore the fact that part of bringing in Verlander has to do with the Giants’ surplus of young, talented rotation options.

The situation seems similar to when the team brought in Randy Johnson in 2009, right before their dynasty years began with a World Series win in 2010. The presence of Verlander could bring irreplaceable mentorship and leadership for the next wave of Giants’ starters, similar to that of Johnson.