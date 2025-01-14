What Can the Giants Expect From Their Young Starters?

The San Francisco Giants are heading into the 2025 season with a mixed bag of veterans and young guns in their pitching staff, making the rotation one of the key storylines to follow for the team by the bay.

The recent addition of Justin Verlander on a one-year, $15 million deal brings a future Hall of Famer into the mix, but after a neck injury limited him in 2024, there are some concerns about his health. Regardless, with Verlander taking one of the rotation slots, there will be a few young arms left to fight for the last open spot.

President of baseball operations Buster Posey has been rather vocal about trusting the young options his team has in the rotation. Despite this confidence, adding another proven arm through free agency or even the trade market could provide additional security.

The Giants boast several promising young starting pitchers who recently graduated from prospect status, offering the team depth, versatility, and plenty of competition on the mound. Here’s a deep dive into what some of the young options in the organization could bring to the table for the 2025 season.