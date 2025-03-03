Top San Francisco Giants Storylines To Follow This Spring

For the first time since their 2014 World Series win, the San Francisco Giants may finally have a clear path forward. Hiring team legend Buster Posey as their president of baseball operations may have been their biggest addition of the offseason.

Extending Matt Chapman, signing Willy Adames and managing their young talent are what have Giants fans optimistic about this season. None of that is enough to make this team a surefire contender. However, Posey is building an identity, which is a step in the right direction.

Spring training holds a lot of unanswered questions for this season, whether about playing time, timetables for prospect debuts or position battles. Here are the top storylines for Giants fans to follow this spring.

Fight For the Ninth: Camilo Doval vs. Ryan Walker

Camilo Doval entered last season widely considered one of the better closing pitchers in the game. His high-90s fastball and cutter combined with a violent high-80s slider made for shutdown material in 2022 and ’23. With his 2.73 ERA and 66 saves between the two seasons, Giants fans believed they had the 9th inning covered.