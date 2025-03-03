Top San Francisco Giants Storylines To Follow This Spring
With spring training underway, here are the biggest storylines to keep an eye on in Giants camp.
For the first time since their 2014 World Series win, the San Francisco Giants may finally have a clear path forward. Hiring team legend Buster Posey as their president of baseball operations may have been their biggest addition of the offseason.
Extending Matt Chapman, signing Willy Adames and managing their young talent are what have Giants fans optimistic about this season. None of that is enough to make this team a surefire contender. However, Posey is building an identity, which is a step in the right direction.
Spring training holds a lot of unanswered questions for this season, whether about playing time, timetables for prospect debuts or position battles. Here are the top storylines for Giants fans to follow this spring.
Fight For the Ninth: Camilo Doval vs. Ryan Walker
Camilo Doval entered last season widely considered one of the better closing pitchers in the game. His high-90s fastball and cutter combined with a violent high-80s slider made for shutdown material in 2022 and ’23. With his 2.73 ERA and 66 saves between the two seasons, Giants fans believed they had the 9th inning covered.
However, Doval’s slow start to the season quickly became a bad first half and later snowballed into a frustrating season. The Giants eventually demoted him to Triple-A for a couple of weeks in August.
Ryan Walker made the most of the job opening, dominating on the bump with a 0.85 WHIP and 11.14 K/9 in 80 IP. Even after Doval’s return from Triple-A, Walker maintained his ninth-inning duties to end the season.
According to manager Bob Melvin, Walker will remain the closer going forward. However, if Doval showcases his 2023 self this spring, he could have Melvin second-guessing himself.
Either way, the Giants may have one of the top one-two bullpen punches between Doval and Walker. This is a battle that may continue into the season if both perform to the All-Star level they’re capable of.
Updated ETA for Bryce Eldridge
Bryce Eldridge started last season in Low-A and hastily made his way to Triple-A. His intimidating presence at the plate and smooth left-handed swing that launches baseballs have Giants fans itching for his debut.
However, Posey has stated he doesn’t plan on bringing up Eldridge this season. The POBO still views the top prospect as a sophomore in college, since the team drafted him out of high school.
So, we may have to wait another year before seeing the 20-year-old make an appearance in the show. Although, Eldridge has made it clear he wants to be in San Fransico: “I want to be able to make an impact on the big league team and on the city as soon as possible,” he stated in an interview on KNBR recently.
This is a very similar situation to that of baseball’s former top prospect, Jackson Holliday. Like Eldridge, Holliday was drafted out of high school. His rapid development was jaw-dropping as he flew up the minors. Holiday’s successful spring last year practically forced the Orioles to call him up in early April.
If Eldridge can continue to string together MLB-level ABs, he could very easily force Posey’s hand. It’s not out of the question for him to make his debut around September when rosters expand to 28.
Either way, whatever he puts on tape this spring will give fans more information as to when we can expect Just Baseball’s #42 overall prospect in San Francisco.
Willy Adames in Orange and Black
Giants fans’ heads hit the ceiling when Adames inked his $182 million deal, potentially making him the Giants’ shortstop until 2031. The leadership, the arm, the power – there are lots of reasons why the Giants needed someone like him on their roster.
Marco Luciano was clearly not ready to take over for Brandon Crawford when they needed him to, and Tyler Fitzgerald, although talented, wasn’t the long-term solution.
Having already expressed his love for the Bay Area on social media, the superstar shortstop has become an early fan favorite. A major reason for that is the fact that Posey signed him in early December, giving him every rep possible in camp with the team, unlike Matt Chapman and Blake Snell last year.
Adames has already gotten comfortable in Scottsdale, Arizona, taking teammate Logan Webb deep to left in just his second live at-bat of camp.
Willy Adames homered to left on his second swing of live batting practice ? pic.twitter.com/O7oRY7FVtT— Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) February 17, 2025
Showcasing his power and displaying strong defense this spring would only reassure Giants fans, who already have high expectations for Adames.
How Trustworthy Are the Young Arms in the Rotation?
Logan Webb will get his fourth straight start on Opening Day for the Giants this year. Robbie Ray and Justin Verlander are the only other capable starting pitchers on the Giants’ 40-man roster with more than three seasons of experience as starters.
How much does Melvin trust his 23-year-olds Hayden Birdsong and Kyle Harrison, who both have something to prove? Does Birdsong belong in the rotation? Can Harrison join Webb at the top of the rotation as he was expected to do by now? Those are all questions dancing around Melvin’s head that will hopefully become easier to answer by March 27.
Keaton Winn and Tristan Beck made appearances in the rotation last year, but each has less than 102 career innings under his belt, leaving a heavy amount of uncertainty in their games. Each had a few impressive starts but a handful of forgettable outings as well.
Landen Roupp is another name to track who is competing for that fifth starter spot but could likely wind up in the bullpen, where he made a few appearances last year.
Jordan Hicks showed early success as a starter last year. His surprisingly hot start quickly spiraled around the All-Star break when the former reliever ran out of gas after surpassing his previous career-high of 77.2 IP. Maybe Hicks gets another shot at the rotation? Or maybe the Giants give the younger arms a shot and move Hicks to the bullpen?
After missing out on Corbin Burnes and pivoting to Verlander, the Giants have no choice but to rely on their young arms. A risk that could pay off tremendously if Harrison and Birdsong can take that stride Posey is betting on. If not, the rotation could be a massive weakness this season.
The New #35 in Orange and Black: Justin Verlander
Starting pitching is surely a sore subject for Buster Posey. Losing Blake Snell wasn’t ideal, but losing him to the Dodgers was a nightmare.
Fast forward a few weeks, and the Giants were favorites to replace one former Cy Young with another in Corbin Burnes. Not only did that fall through, but he also signed with one of their division rivals, the Diamondbacks.
Posey pivoted to a veteran arm who he beat in the 2012 World Series when the Giants swept the Tigers. Justin Verlander agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal, and the Giants clearly believe he still has some gas in the tank.
Verlander is a unique addition for two reasons, the first being his proven capability to dominate on the bump towards the end of his career.
Winning the Cy Young in 2022 with Houston at age 39 made him the fourth-oldest pitcher to win the award. Besides an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, he’s sustained an ERA below 3.22 in each season since 2018. Monitor how Verlander bounces back from a season spent mainly on the injured list.
Second, as a two-time World Series champion and three-time Cy Young winner with 19 years of experience, there’s no doubt he knows a thing or two about pitching.
Bringing that veteran presence to a rotation with 23-year-olds Birdsong and Harrison will be incredibly impactful. Not to mention Winn, Beck and top Giants pitching prospect Carson Whisenhunt, all hoping to earn an impactful role in the future, will also benefit from Verlander’s mentorship.
Here Comes Jung Hoo Lee
One of the highlight splashes the Giants made last offseason was signing Korean superstar outfielder Jung Hoo Lee to a six-year, $113 million contract. His elite contact skill set and athleticism in center field at 26 years old added to the expectations for the future in San Francisco.
A violent collision with a center field wall abruptly ended his debut season. By no means did Lee break out in the 145 ABs he had, but he definitely showcased flashes of his skill set through the first two months of the year. Back at full health and ready for a full season, it’s time to remember what Lee is capable of, especially with a stronger supporting cast alongside him in the outfield.
With the breakout of Heliot Ramos last season and the addition of Adames, Melvin has expressed interest in moving Lee to the three spot of the order rather than batting him leadoff. This will be tested this spring, with the hopes of getting Lee’s elite bat-to-ball skills in opportunities with runners in scoring position.
The Giants struggled in this area last year, hitting just .234 with RISP, the seventh worst mark in baseball. Lee is also a threat to steal bases, another area where the Giants were horrible, ranking 29th with 68.
Keep an eye on Lee to evaluate what steps he can make in year two, despite it feeling like his rookie year again. Signs of rust are expected, but Lee is a forgotten superstar in Bob Melvin’s lineup card.
Marco Luciano Learning the Outfield
Not everything goes according to plan, especially in the big leagues. The 2018 second-overall international prospect, Marco Luciano, flew his way to the top of the Giants’ prospect rankings, quickly becoming the favorite to be Brandon Crawford’s successor.
Yet, injuries delayed his development, and poor management of his time in the majors plagued any potential breakout for the 22-year-old.
After Posey made his first big splash in the front office by signing Adames, Luciano’s place in the Giants’ future plans became uncertain, especially with Tyler Fitzgerald moving to second.
Melvin and Posey seem interested in testing out what the kid can provide as a corner outfielder. At 22 years old, listed at 6’1″ and 178 lbs, Luciano is athletic enough to move to a corner outfield spot.
His defense at shortstop, although developing, was average. However, his arm talent was elite, which should transition seamlessly into the outfield. With the elite arm and power potential, all the Giants need him to do is play average defense so Melvin can keep the DH spot open for others.
If Luciano proves he can fit in as an outfielder, his tenure in San Francisco will continue and grant him more opportunities to show his offensive power the Giants have been desperate to see. If the outfield experiment is a failure, expect Luciano to get a fresh start with a new organization.
Battle for the Designated Hitter Role
According to skipper Bob Melvin, the DH spot is up for grabs, with Wilmer Flores and Jerar Encarnación as the favorites. Luciano and Luis Matos could also win the job.
Jerar Encarnacion
Encarnación signed with the Giants last May, a week after being released from the Mexican Baseball League to pursue another MLB opportunity. A brief stint with the Marlins in 2022 was all the major league experience he had prior to getting a shot in San Francisco last season. His .702 OPS in 2024 doesn’t stand out, but the power was evident.
His five homers were scattered to all parts of the field, and although not qualified, his bat speed, average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage all would have ranked in the top fifth percentile.
Encarnación is an atrocious defender but has some big power potential, which makes him an intriguing candidate for the DH spot. However, he will need to have a standout spring.
Wilmer Flores
Wilmer Flores has just as good of a chance to win the role. However, unlike Encarnacion, who is adding to what he showed last season, Flores is trying to get back on track. After playing through right knee tendinitis last season, Flores said he feels “100% now” while talking to Giants insider Alex Pavlovic at camp.
Let’s not forget, Flores had great success at the plate for the Giants in 2023, slashing .284/.355/.509 and crushing a career-high 23 HRs. The organization loved his ability to dominate against left-handed pitching. How much his spring performance mirrors 2023 Wilmer Flores will dictate the confidence level for Melvin.
The Underdogs
It’s very possible that both Encarnacion and Flores will not perform to the standard Melvin and Posey were hoping for, leaving the door open for Luciano or Matos.
Starving for consistent playing time, these two young hitters are both playing to make the Opening Day roster. It would take a loud spring training to land the last corner outfield spot, making the DH role their best bet to crack the lineup.
Luciano would be the clear upside pick with his potential and power. Matos, although still 23, has accomplished the most at the major league level. An impressive eight-game stretch in May earned him NL Player of the Week honors last season. However, Matos never reached that level again. Melvin will happily grant him consistent playing time if he can prove he can produce consistently.
Non-Roster Invitees to Watch
A few names to watch for on this list are top prospects Eldridge and Whisenhunt, as well as guys fighting for a roster spot like Joey Lucchesi, Jake Lamb and Cole Waites.
A strong camp from Eldridge and Whisenhunt would increase both of their odds of making their MLB debuts this season. If injuries plague the rotation, Whisenhunt could get the call if he can control his walk rate and continue to pile up strikeouts.
Lamb is a bit of a long shot to make the Opening Day roster, but if he impresses enough with his bat, he may receive some ABs in the DH spot against right-handed pitching.
Lucchesi was a late offseason signing that, understandably, wasn’t broadcast all over the media. After trading away LHP Taylor Rogers, the Giants were left with a shortage of left-handed pitching options. This means the door is open for Lucchesi to take advantage of a second chance at a career in the show.
Waites is fighting to get on Posey’s radar for a future bullpen role. Only eight innings of combined experience with the Giants in 2022 and ’23 leaves room for optimism that Waites still has more to prove at the big league level. A 6.75 ERA to show in his limited time doesn’t stand out, but a strong enough spring could earn him opportunities in San Francisco.