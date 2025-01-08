What Will Justin Verlander Bring to the Giants in 2025?
While he is not coming off the best year, the Giants are hoping for a bounce back with their signing future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.
The San Francisco Giants have made their latest offseason move by signing future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander to a one-year, $15 million contract. While it isn’t Corbin Burnes or the big front line starter that Giants fans were hoping for, they still add a big name to the middle of their rotation.
Verlander is entering his 20th season pitching in the big leagues and is a two-time World Series Champion. Notably, he won his third Cy Young Award just three seasons ago in 2022, which shows he may still have a bit left in the tank.
While the Giants rotation was a clear spot on the roster in need of improvement, this signing offers more than just Verlander’s competitive presence on the mound. His leadership, postseason experience, and expertise will be invaluable for the organization’s next wave of young arms.
Verlander’s playoff pedigree could also be important as the Giants hope to sneak into a Wild Card spot in 2025. If they find themselves in the hunt, his experience could be pivotal in high-pressure moments.
In recent memory, the Giants have leaned on bullpen games to get through the season. Expected to slide into the third of fourth slot in the rotation, he will provide some stability to a staff that has lacked consistency over the years.
Verlander’s 2024
|Games Started
|Innings Pitched
|ERA
|fWAR
|17
|90.1
|5.48
|0.7
Verlander posted an elevated ERA compared to his career clip of 3.30. His strikeouts per nine (K/9) also took an alarming dip falling to 7.37, his lowest rate since 2014.
Despite the drop in strikeouts, Verlander still exhibited control with a solid 2.69 walks per nine (BB/9), showing he can still command the zone.
Verlander had a harder time keeping the ball in the yard with an elevated 1.49 home runs per nine (HR/9) in 2024. However, over a full year pitching in the large yard that is Oracle Park, one could assume that that number should see a dip in 2025.
While some of his numbers suggest a shell of his former dominance, he ranked in the 92nd percentile in hard-hit percentage last season. Pairing this with his still solid BB/9 express his ability to still limit damage.
This knack for avoiding barrels and limiting walks could prove crucial for Verlander and the Giants, especially in the ultra pitcher-friendly Oracle Park.
Does Verlander Have Anything Left?
Looking ahead to this upcoming season, projections show that the Bay Area fans can expect a modest yet reliable contribution from the soon to be 42-year-old. According to Steamer projections, Verlander is expected to start 24 games, throwing 139 innings with an ERA of 4.43.
This would accumulate to 1.5 WAR, which would’ve ranked 4th of all Giants pitchers in 2024.
The strikeout rate is still expected to be alarmingly low (7.58 projected K/9), but his ability to limit free passes (2.42 projected BB/9) and avoid hard contact should help him remain competitive.
Verlander’s fastball is another area of slight concern, seeing a dip in average velocity in 2024. In his 90 innings, it averaged 93.5 mph, his lowest clip since 2016. The pitch was above 94.3 mph for every season in between, including two of his three Cy Young years.
It is worth noting that Verlander missed over two months last year due to a neck injury, all while chasing $35 million club option that would have vested if he reached 140 innings pitched. There is every chance that a healthy offseason and a fresh start allows him to regain more of his past form.
Expected to slide into the third or fourth slot of the rotation, Verlander will eat innings and help balance out a pitching staff that includes younger arms still trying to find their footing in the show.
A Mentor for San Francisco’s Young Arms
While the signing of Verlander will clearly be watched for his on-field performance, the true value of his presence may be felt in the development of San Francisco’s young arms.
Names like Kyle Harrison, Hayden Birdsong, Mason Black, Carson Whisenhunt, and Landen Roupp will benefit from working alongside the three-time Cy Young winner.
Verlander has seen it all under the brightest lights with 38 career postseason appearances. If this Giants team is somehow able to sneak into a Wild Card spot, Verlander’s ability to perform in high-pressure games could make a significant impact.
This experience could help the Giants’ young pitchers develop into dependable contributors in future postseason runs.
A Final Run with a Purpose
As Verlander embarks on his 20th season, this signing with the Giants expresses an opportunity to contribute to a rotation in need of stability as well as leave a lasting mark as a leader. While the Giants probably don’t expect him to return to his Cy Young-winning self, his leadership, experience, and hopeful consistency will be important assets for the team by the bay.
If the Giants can emerge as a sleeper in the playoffs, Verlander’s October poise could become an X-factor. In an era where younger pitchers are thrown into high-pressure situations, his ability to guide them will be critical.
This signing is more than just a strategic addition, but an investment in the Giants’ future and nod to their hopes of being sneaky playoff contenders.