What Will Justin Verlander Bring to the Giants in 2025?

The San Francisco Giants have made their latest offseason move by signing future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander to a one-year, $15 million contract. While it isn’t Corbin Burnes or the big front line starter that Giants fans were hoping for, they still add a big name to the middle of their rotation.

Verlander is entering his 20th season pitching in the big leagues and is a two-time World Series Champion. Notably, he won his third Cy Young Award just three seasons ago in 2022, which shows he may still have a bit left in the tank.

While the Giants rotation was a clear spot on the roster in need of improvement, this signing offers more than just Verlander’s competitive presence on the mound. His leadership, postseason experience, and expertise will be invaluable for the organization’s next wave of young arms.

Verlander’s playoff pedigree could also be important as the Giants hope to sneak into a Wild Card spot in 2025. If they find themselves in the hunt, his experience could be pivotal in high-pressure moments.