Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander isn’t planning on retiring anytime soon. The three-time Cy Young winner once said he’d like to pitch until he’s 45 years old. It’s unclear if that’s still in the cards, but he’ll be back on the mound for his age-42 season in 2025.

The 2024 campaign was rough for Verlander. In between multiple stints on the injured list, he pitched to a 5.48 ERA over 17 starts. His strikeout rate fell below 20% for the first time in more than a decade. He averaged fewer than six innings per outing for the first time in his career.

All that being said, there is reason to think he can bounce back in 2025. For one thing, this is Justin Verlander we’re talking about. He came back from a two-year layoff after Tommy John surgery and won a Cy Young in his age-39 season.

If anyone can bounce back to All-Star form at an age when most players have long since hung up their hats, it’s Verlander.