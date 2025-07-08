Matthew Boyd Has Been the Cubs’ Top Starter — And Now He’s an All-Star
Boyd has been a rock for the Cubs' rotation this year. Now, a decade after his debut, he can also call himself an All-Star.
Before Major League Baseball announced the National League and American League All-Star pitchers and reserves, Matthew Boyd had already clearly put together an All-Star-caliber season.
After his start last Tuesday, when he tossed seven two-run innings against the Cleveland Guardians, he picked up his eighth ‘W’ of the season and had his ERA down to 2.65 after 17 starts. Even after a strong run in the first half of his first year with the Chicago Cubs, though, Boyd wasn’t assuming anything when it came to the All-Star Game.
“That would be very special,” Boyd said last week. “Getting to be an All-Star is something that would be quite an honor, [but it’s] one of those things where you don’t get to choose. It’s so far out of my control, but if they selected me, it’d be really special.”
Before he took the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals for Sunday Night Baseball, the full All-Star teams were revealed. The 34-year-old Boyd, just over a decade since making his MLB debut, was officially named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He then followed the news up by blanking the Cardinals for five innings (while striking out nine), making him 9-3 on the season with a 2.52 ERA, the 10th-lowest among qualified big leaguers entering Monday.
Being named an All-Star is a fantastic accomplishment for Boyd, who’s now in his 11th season, but it was far from guaranteed. Even a little over a year ago, his career was at a crossroads.
Boyd signed with the Guardians on June 29, 2024, after missing the entire season to that point and the last three months of the year before due to Tommy John surgery. That followed some injury-marred seasons prior. He hadn’t pitched more than 78 2/3 innings in a single year since 2019.
He eventually made his way back to the big leagues in August. On what amounted to a prove-it deal with Cleveland, Boyd went out and posted a 2.72 ERA in eight starts down the stretch. He then started three postseason games for the Guardians during their run to the ALCS.
That was enough to convince the Cubs to sign him to a two-year, $29 million contract last offseason. And in his first year with the club, he’s rewarded that faith.
Boyd has been as consistent as they come, tossing 12 quality starts in 18 outings. Only seven other starters had more quality starts entering Monday.
One of the biggest keys for Boyd has been his ability to pitch deep into games. Entering Monday, only 13 big league starters had pitched six-plus innings in a game more times than Boyd (12). Widening that range to five-plus innings trims the list to just seven starters ahead of Boyd’s 17.
It hasn’t just been giving the Cubs length, either. He’s done a great job of keeping other teams off the scoreboard.
Only San Francisco’s Logan Webb had more starts allowing three earned runs or fewer than Boyd (17), entering Monday. Boyd was also tied for seventh in number of starts allowing no more than two earned runs (14) and tied for 14th with five scoreless outings.
“It’s just kind of picking up off of what we did last year and just understanding what I expect of myself when the ball’s in my hand, and then going about my business and competing on those days,” Boyd said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, this is what I’m going to do when it’s time to attack,’ and going from there.”
At the end of the day, it’s up to him to go out and perform. But Boyd doesn’t take all the credit for himself.
With limited innings over the last few seasons, his rising workload could become a concern. However, he said he still feels great midway through the season. He praised the strength and conditioning coaches and training staff for keeping him ready to pitch.
He also gave credit to the pitching group, including pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, assistant pitching coach Casey Jacobson and special assistant Tyler Zombro, for helping him find his best self throughout 2025.
“[They have] been amazing in preparing me, helping me understand what my best mechanics look like, what my best delivery looks like, pitch shapes and how to attack guys on a game-to-game basis,” Boyd said. “They’ve just been amazing in preparing me, helping keep me in a good spot, and also showing me what I do best. It’s been amazing.”
He’s been the rotation’s rock, leading the way as the Cubs entered the last week before the All-Star break in first place in the division with the second-best record in the NL. He’s been a steady force as the team has dealt with a season-ending injury to Justin Steele, nearly a two-month absence for Shota Imanaga and now an injured list stint for Jameson Taillon, among other things.
He should still make one more start on this road trip, but rather than look forward to a break next week, he’ll finally get to celebrate being an All-Star for the first time.
“I’m grateful,” Boyd said. “I’m grateful to be part of this ballclub, grateful to be part of this team. We got so many good guys in here, and to get to be part of this, what we’re doing this year, collectively, it’s really special.”