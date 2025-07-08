Matthew Boyd Has Been the Cubs’ Top Starter — And Now He’s an All-Star

Before Major League Baseball announced the National League and American League All-Star pitchers and reserves, Matthew Boyd had already clearly put together an All-Star-caliber season.

After his start last Tuesday, when he tossed seven two-run innings against the Cleveland Guardians, he picked up his eighth ‘W’ of the season and had his ERA down to 2.65 after 17 starts. Even after a strong run in the first half of his first year with the Chicago Cubs, though, Boyd wasn’t assuming anything when it came to the All-Star Game.

“That would be very special,” Boyd said last week. “Getting to be an All-Star is something that would be quite an honor, [but it’s] one of those things where you don’t get to choose. It’s so far out of my control, but if they selected me, it’d be really special.”

Before he took the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals for Sunday Night Baseball, the full All-Star teams were revealed. The 34-year-old Boyd, just over a decade since making his MLB debut, was officially named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He then followed the news up by blanking the Cardinals for five innings (while striking out nine), making him 9-3 on the season with a 2.52 ERA, the 10th-lowest among qualified big leaguers entering Monday.