Freddie Freeman Knows the Dodgers Are Dangerous and Deep

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After putting up a seven-run first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers flexed their muscles against the reigning National League champions, cruising to a 12-1 victory.

Sure, it’s spring training. Yes, it’s early. However, there are plenty of reasons to believe (and early examples of why) the top of the Los Angeles batting order could be one of the most devastating 1-2-3 punches to ever be put down on an MLB lineup card.

That top three has already been showcasing its individual and collective talents this spring, with Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman putting up impressive numbers as the Dodgers start to turn their sights to the opening of the 2024 season in Seoul, Korea, against the San Diego Padres on March 20.

Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, & Freddie Freeman so far this spring: .420 AVG, .494 OBP, .739 SLG, 1.233 OPS pic.twitter.com/1klMfptwH3 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 10, 2024

Those numbers above include a Sunday performance where Betts opened the game with a single and Freeman added a two-run shot over the right field bullpen to open the floodgates.