We All Know Why Fernando Tatis Jr. Isn’t an All-Star, and It’s Stupid

But that’s not all! He’s also decided to become an incredible defender, as a treat. The former shortstop has played almost the entirety of the 2023 season in right field, where he’s put together highlight after highlight. He’s currently leading ALL of baseball in defensive runs saved (15), and his 7 outs above average mark is tied for third best among all outfielders and second among NL outfielders.

I cherry-picked a tad with those OAA numbers, but it feels appropriate given the cherry-picking some of you ghouls (fans) have been doing of your own accord. When you break it down, there are two important — and equally, by any reasonable measure — inane reasons for Tatis being snubbed from an All-Star selection.

The first is quite obvious: there’s an unofficial Suspension Tax associated with Tatis right now. Following his suspension for PEDs dropping after last year’s trade deadline, Tatis’ name was, rightfully, dragged through the mud. Not only did he break the rules, but he did so at a crucial point for a Padres team that had just gone all-in with the trade for Juan Soto.

But when it comes to cheating from players, fans love to suddenly grow a backbone. Wherever you look, there have been cheaters and asterisks permeating throughout the entire ecosystem of baseball from the very beginning. There’s an odd sense of purity — something the game has never had (an entire race being barred from the sport for so long puts an asterisk on everyone from the early days, as far as I’m concerned) — that fans tend to cling to.

It’s totally reasonable for players, and essentially peers, to be critical of Tatis’ transgressions (where those players are when there are literal abusers on full-display remains to be seen, although that’s a separate and much more nuanced conversation entirely). But for fans? Put down your beer for twenty seconds and look at all the nonsense your favorite team, and its players, have had in recent memory. Giants fans? Go google Logan Webb. Marlins fans? Go google Dee Strange-Gordon. Yankees fans? Go google…pretty much everything?

Despite missing 20 games, Tatis’ 3.3 fWAR is tied for 11th best among position players. Yet out of the top 15 players by fWAR, only he and Francisco Lindor didn’t make the All-Star cut.