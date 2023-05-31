Could Fernando Tatís Jr. Be the Villain Baseball Needs?

Tatis playing conductor as the Yankee Stadium crowd chants “steroids” 💀 pic.twitter.com/nXiNZdaECI — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 27, 2023

This was perhaps the single-funniest (lord forgive me for using this phrase) clap back from an athlete towards fans I’ve ever seen. Despite the onslaught of jeering, he hit two home runs over the weekend in New York. I was at the game on Saturday, and you could really feel how rageful the Yankees fans were whenever Tatis Jr. came up to the plate — and how equally joyous they were whenever he struck out or, in one instance, was picked off at first base.

The latter moment unfortunately resulted in Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo leaving with an injury, though I’m sure the famously even-keeled New York fanbase will stay away from pushing blame onto Tatis.

But, really, I think this could be a fun subplot for what has been a mightily disappointing Padres season. Every sport sees plenty of antagonists, like Dillon “The media! The media!” Brooks of the NBA. But unlike those type of drama-queens, Tatis Jr. is actually — and I can’t emphasize this enough — really good at his given sport.

Although it hasn’t been the best of starts on paper, Tatis Jr. is more than capable of putting together an MVP-quality campaign, since he has already done it twice in his young career. He’s been heralded as, absent the superhero that currently plays for the Angels, the most exciting player in the sport many times before.

And judging by this past weekend, he might be the type of personality to perform better under the scrutiny, which could make the league a lot more fun in the process.

Consider him the Trae Young of the sport.