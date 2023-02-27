WBC News: Team Canada Loses a Key Member of the Rotation

Earlier this month, the official rosters were announced for all 20 nations participating in the World Baseball Classic, set to take place later next week across the globe. The tournament is led by a few favorites, including the United States, Japan, and the Dominican Republic, while several teams are making their first appearance at the event, including the Czech Republic, Nicaragua, and Great Britain.

For Team Canada, they will be heading back to the WBC for the fifth time, having made an appearance at every tournament since the event’s inception back in 2006. The Canadians have never advanced out of the group stage, and they had a particularly disappointing showing at the 2017 tournament. The club went 0-3 while scoring just three runs compared to 21 against them.

Heading into the 2023 WBC, Team Canada has some MLB firepower on both sides of the ball, including Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman, Brewers INF Abraham Toro, Cardinals OF Tyler O’Neill, Mariners RHP Matt Brash, Pirates LHP Rob Zastryzny, and Guardians RHP Cal Quantrill, who will likely be Canada’s ace in the rotation.

Nick Pivetta Withdraws From Team Canada

As per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi earlier this week, Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta recently went down with illness, later specified to be COVID-19. He had a late start preparing for spring training, which has him behind schedule building up for the regular season.