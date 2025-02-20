Washington Nationals Spring Training Storylines to Follow
Pay attention to these storylines as spring training kicks off for the Nationals.
Well, you have made it through the winter, and baseball is officially back! Spring training videos flood our feeds and fill our hearts with joy. There’s just something about spring training that raises spirits and starts discussions that every baseball fan loves.
One discussion you might not be a fan of is the Washington Nationals‘ record the past few seasons. Since winning the World Series in 2019, the Nationals have failed to reach .500, yet alone breach the 75-win mark.
The Juan Soto trade kicked the Nationals’ rebuild into order, and we can now squint and see a light starting to appear. The last remaining members of the World Series team have departed, and a new wave of Nationals are starting to form a core. We saw glimpses and flashes of promise last season, with 2025 lined up to truly be a large step forward year in D.C.
With so many top prospects and budding stars in the mix, Washington will have lots of eyes on them this spring. Headed into spring training, here are a few storylines to follow.
What Does the Next Step Look Like for CJ Abrams?
CJ Abrams, one of the main returns from the Soto deal, has improved each year at the plate. Still only 24, Abrams has grown into more power and still has untapped potential. However, the bat-to-ball, high-average profile has not translated to the majors.
Does a step forward mean improving his power and expanding to all fields, or hitting for a higher average and drawing more walks?
We’ll see. One thing we do know is his defense must improve. At this rate, a move off short is coming unless drastic changes took place this winter. Last season, Abrams ranked in the first percentile in outs above average (OAA) with a -17, a trend that’s now three seasons long.
Not only is it important to keep an eye on how Abrams is playing defensively, but what other players are seeing time at short. Adding Amed Rosario and Paul DeJong gives the Nationals veteran options but not a long-term solution.
Rotation a Sneaky Strength?
The Patrick Corbin era has officially come to an end and a rotation spot is now for the taking. On paper, this group of MacKenzie Gore, Jake Irvin, Mitchell Parker, Trevor Williams, and Michael Soroka won’t stand out, but I think they can surprise some people.
Gore has continued to develop and improve each season and finished 2024 with an ERA and FIP under 4.00 for the first time in his career. Irvin is serviceable, and Parker is looking to build off a very solid rookie year.
Even if Soroka does not work out, he can be moved back to the bullpen where he flashed great stuff last season with Chicago.
DJ Herz stood out in his debut last season and offers another lefty with swing-and-miss stuff. NPB All-Star Shinnosuke Ogasawara is another name to watch. There’s enough intrigue in this group to catch my eye this spring.
Where Is Cade Cavalli in his Recovery?
Cade Cavalli was the Nationals’ top prospect in both 2021 and 2022 before injury derailed his past few seasons. Now that he’s back and healthy, how will the Nationals use Cavalli and what can we expect?
He’s thrown bullpens, but manager Dave Martinez mentioned they do plan on managing his workload, and it sounds like he’ll start in the minors.
Considering he’s thrown less than 20 innings since 2022, a ramp-up period only makes sense. I want to keep an eye on his stuff and see if he’s lost anything due to injury, or if the time off and surgery have even led to improvements.
The Nationals could use some rotation depth, and Cavalli could fill a role in the second half.
The Underappreciated Addition of Nathaniel Lowe
The Nationals trading for Nathaniel Lowe flew under the radar in my opinion. Lowe might not come with the power upside many first basemen possess, but he draws walks at an elite clip and is a tough out each at-bat.
The Nationals have a number of young players who will go through growing pains, and having a 115-125 wRC+ veteran to help boost the lineup is huge.
Washington has struggled to find a first baseman in recent years. After filtering through stopgap after stopgap, they now have solidified the position for the next two seasons, at least. Keep an eye on Lowe this spring and see if the Nationals have implemented any changes in hopes of unlocking some power.
Outfield Could be a Nightly Highlight
All eyes will be on the outfield play this spring. James Wood made a name for himself during his first stint in the minors at only 21 years old and has a ceiling no one is comfortable putting a cap on.
Dylan Crews has the tools to eventually develop into an All-Star talent, while Jacob Young is an elite speed/defense player who’s added noticeable strength this offseason. He’s a 4.0 fWAR upside player that not many people are talking about.
We all know about Wood’s offensive upside, but I want to see how he looks in the field. Last season was a bit rocky, so any improvement would be welcomed.
For Crews, I think he’s well-rounded enough to have a major impact, but let’s see how he handles breaking pitches. Small sample, but a .098 average and 36.3% whiff rate will need to be something he improves upon.
Robert Hassell III and Stone Garrett come with their own intrigue, but keep an eye on Daylen Lile. He’s likely a year or two away, but the 2021 second-round pick has been steady through the minors.
Bullpen Is a Problem
Okay, I think I’ve kept it positive enough for a team projected to finish under .500. Let’s turn our attention to this Nationals bullpen, which is nothing short of underwhelming.
The ‘pen features a few low-end free agents, like Jorge Lopez and Lucas Sims, trying to recreate their value. Spots are far from cemented, and plenty of pitchers have a reasonable path to the roster.
Someone unexpected will need to step up and claim a spot. Non-roster invitee Colin Poche, a lefty, could be the answer. He has a decent track record, which actually puts him ahead of most in this group.
If Eduardo Salazar can find better results from his sinker, he could become an impact arm. Although he’s a groundball pitcher, Salazar needs more swing-and-miss on his sinker (7.3%) for me to trust it more.
Keep an Eye on Third Base Prospects
Much like Washington’s strategy at first, third base has been a revolving door of sub-par veterans the past few seasons. Adding DeJong could continue that trend, but Jose Tena could have something to say about it.
Watch Tena closely this spring and see if his bat, which held up well for a rookie, can take a closer step toward his minor league numbers.
The non-roster prospects in this group are big names as well. The Nationals have three of their top 15 prospects at third, with Brady House highlighting the group and Yohandy Morales and Cayden Wallace behind him.
House had an underwhelming 2024 but is far too talented to count out of a possible plan this year. Morales is moving quickly through the minors, posting ridiculous numbers, and could leapfrog anyone in front of him.
Final Thoughts
The Nationals have entered one of the more confusing, but joyful, places to be for their fans. A season where you don’t expect to make the playoffs, yet the team is fun with promise. “One year away” from being upset with the outcome of each game.
These transition seasons are still crucial. Players need to show a continued path of development and a few surprises along the way wouldn’t hurt. The rotation, as a group, could very well turn out to be solid, but the depth is concerning. Let’s see if the Nationals can’t find one or two arms this spring to help solidify the bullpen as well.
At the end of the day, getting to watch CJ Abrams, Dylan Crews, and James Wood should bring you plenty of excitement. Hang tight Nats fans, the turnaround is close.