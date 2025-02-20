Washington Nationals Spring Training Storylines to Follow

Well, you have made it through the winter, and baseball is officially back! Spring training videos flood our feeds and fill our hearts with joy. There’s just something about spring training that raises spirits and starts discussions that every baseball fan loves.

One discussion you might not be a fan of is the Washington Nationals‘ record the past few seasons. Since winning the World Series in 2019, the Nationals have failed to reach .500, yet alone breach the 75-win mark.

The Juan Soto trade kicked the Nationals’ rebuild into order, and we can now squint and see a light starting to appear. The last remaining members of the World Series team have departed, and a new wave of Nationals are starting to form a core. We saw glimpses and flashes of promise last season, with 2025 lined up to truly be a large step forward year in D.C.

With so many top prospects and budding stars in the mix, Washington will have lots of eyes on them this spring. Headed into spring training, here are a few storylines to follow.