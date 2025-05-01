Thursday MLB Best Bets, May 1 MLB Picks Today

2025 Record: 27-18 (+8.57 Units)

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 6:45 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

Nationals: Brad Lord (4.87 ERA, 1.73 WHIP in 17.1 Innings)

Phillies: Taijuan Walker (2.78 ERA, 1.37 WHIP in 22.2 Innings)

The Phillies are going for the sweep after winning the first two games of the series. They’ve done it impressively, scoring seven runs in both contests. However, with this pitching matchup at this price, I have my doubts they replicate that performance today. After diving into the numbers, this matchup is razor thin.

Let’s start with the reason this line is at +150 in the first place, Brad Lord. The Nationals’ 25-year-old isn’t off to a great start. His strikeout rate is below average, as is his walk rate. He’s having difficulties putting batters away, which has led to some underwhelming performances so far. However, there is a reason the Nationals keep trying him.

Lord has done a good job keeping the ball off the barrel, which has resulted in a low Hard-Hit rate and average exit velocity. It’s primarily soft contact, but there’s a lot of it. Due to his low strikeout rate and high walk rate, his xERA sits at 5.78. However, both his FIP and xFIP sit below 4.40, and his SIERA, which is my favorite ERA predictor, has him at 4.89.

Can he perform against the Phillies’ offense? No, probably not. I project him for 2.7 runs allowed over five innings of work. As long as he doesn’t get shelled, the Nationals will stay in this game. The Phillies’ offense is solid, but they don’t scare me. They rank 15th in wRC+ against righties this season. Over the last two weeks, they fell to 19th, and over the previous week, they sat in 18th. Not exactly the potent Phillies offense we are used to.

Brad Lord’s mix features a four-seam fastball, a slider, a sinker, and a changeup. The Phillies are a solid offense against that repertoire, ranking 12th in xwOBA at .349. Solid, but not as well as the Nationals match-up.