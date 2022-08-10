Atlanta Braves Promote Top Prospect, Shortstop Vaughn Grissom

The last time the Atlanta Braves promoted a top prospect straight from Double-A, they put together a 21-6 month and cut their division deficit by seven games. Now trailing in the division once again, the Braves are going back down to the farm to provide a jolt to their roster.

Breaking: The Braves are calling up top prospect Vaughn Grissom. Like Michael Harris, they’re bringing him up straight from Double A. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 10, 2022

We wrote about Vaughn Grissom about a month ago, as he was set to become the top prospect in the Braves farm system. The 21-year-old shortstop has put together a fantastic season split between High-A and Double-A, hitting .324/.405/.494, with 14 home runs, 36 extra-base-hits and 27 steals in 96 games played.

The athletic infielder was promoted to Double-A about a month ago and had done nothing but rake since the promotion. In 22 games played, Grissom hit .363/.408/.517, with a 147 wRC+.

Still in just his second full season in pro ball, after being drafted out of high school in 2019, Grissom has been striking out at less than a 15% clip all year, showing the discipline necessary to make this kind of jump.