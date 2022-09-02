Adley Rutschman’s Already One of the Best Two-Way Catchers in Baseball

Rutschman, meanwhile, has only got better with time. He got off to a bad start, hitting .176 without a single home run over his first 20 games. Since then he has been unstoppable.

Since June 15th, Adley Rutschman is hitting .268/.384/.484, with a 149 wRC+.



His 3.3 fWAR during that span is the top mark among rookies and is 9th among all players.



The Orioles have gone 42-24 over their 66 games with Rutschman playing at this elite level. — Ryan Finkelstein (@FinkelsteinRyan) September 2, 2022

If J-Rod picks up the pace, it’s going to be a very close contest. Rutschman has been the better player since his call-up, but Rodríguez was gifted a 30+ game head start. In order for the backstop from Baltimore to take home the trophy, the Mariners’ center fielder must continue to slump.

If Rutschman does finish in the top-two in Rookie of the Year voting – and it certainly looks like he will – he’ll be awarded an extra year of MLB service time under the rules of the new CBA. That means he would become arbitration eligible ahead of the 2025 season instead of the 2026 season, and he would hit free agency after the 2027 season instead of the 2028 season.

In other words, not only might the Orioles miss out on the postseason, but they won’t even gain an extra year of team control for having done so.

One of the Best Backstops in Baseball

It does a player like Adley Rutschman a disservice to merely compare him to his Orioles teammates or the rest of the Rookie class. He is not just talented “for a rookie” or the best player on a mid-tier team. He is establishing himself as one of the very best players in all of baseball. Period.

His 125 wRC+ means he has performed about 25% better than the average big league hitter. That would be great for a player at any position, but at catcher it is especially impressive. Of the 39 catchers with at least 200 PA this year, only six have hit better than Rutschman. The average catcher this season has a wRC+ of just 89.