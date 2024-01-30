Twins, Mariners Match Up on Jorge Polanco Trade

Polanco, 30, is a switch-hitter with sneaky power who will slot perfectly into a stout lineup core of J.P. Crawford, Julio Rodríguez, Ty France, Cal Raleigh and Mitch Garver. And considering the Mariners had some combination of Josh Rojas and Luis Urías penciled in at second base, Polanco’s presence makes for a true upgrade at the position.

The 30-year-old was an All-Star in 2019 but arguably had his best season in 2021 when he clubbed 33 home runs for the Twins on his way to a 124 wRC+ and a career-high 4.2 fWAR.

The Steamer projection model at FanGraphs doesn’t believe Polanco will mirror that kind of output in 2024, but it nonetheless expects a productive season for the second baseman, highlighted by 21 home runs, a 110 wRC+ and 2.5 fWAR over 141 contests. These figures would instantly make Polanco one of Seattle’s most productive players.

Last season, the second baseman hit 14 home runs, finishing with 1.5 fWAR and a 118 wRC+ in just 80 games played due to injury. Extrapolated over a full year, that production would lead to about 30 home runs, illustrating how potent Polanco’s bat can be.

On the flip side of this deal, the Mariners likely won’t miss Justin Topa or Anthony DeSclafani in 2024, as the club boasts immense pitching depth in both their rotation and bullpen.

Seattle could be hurt by the loss of top-100 prospect Gabriel Gonzalez, but after finishing last season in High-A, he’s got a ways to go in his minor league journey. Ditto Darren Bowen, a pitching prospect who wasn’t even ranked in the Mariners’ system last season. For a team focused on winning now, that’s a price worth paying.