How Will the Twins Survive in the Absence of Royce Lewis?

Castro is coming off the best season of his major league career. He posted 2.5 fWAR last year for the Twins. His 109 wRC+ was his highest in a full season, and he managed 33 stolen bases on 38 attempts. In addition, he played solid defense at third, good for three defensive runs saved and two outs above average. He is going to be the regular third baseman until Lewis comes back – or until he gives the Twins a reason to sit him.

Castro is going to have to prove that his career year wasn’t an anomaly if he wishes to remain the starting third baseman while Lewis recovers. If he can maintain a wRC+ around 100 and continue to be productive on the base paths, he should retain his role at third.

Kyle Farmer

The only player other than Castro to start a game at third base since Lewis went down is Kyle Farmer. The veteran came into the season as a platoon player, splitting time with Edouard Julien at second base.

Farmer should see the occasional start at third while Lewis is recovering. However, the Twins likely want to limit those starts due to his lack of offensive production. Farmer has only once posted a wRC+ above 100 in seven major league seasons. That was a 101 wRC+ last year. Farmer is a solid bench player but nothing more.

Brooks Lee

Brooks Lee is a legitimate candidate to play third if it takes Lewis a little longer to bounce back. Lee is currently Just Baseball’s No. 51 prospect. The only hesitation when it comes to Lee is that he struggled in a Triple-A stint last season and is set to miss the first month or so of this season with a lower back issue.

Of note: Brooks Lee (lower back) and Matt Canterino (right shoulder) will begin the season on the Triple-A injured list.



Lee is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, taking him out of the mix to potentially fill in for Royce Lewis.https://t.co/O4MDvu2OP4 — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) March 29, 2024

Lee has demonstrated strong bat-to-ball skills throughout the minors. However, his average took a significant hit in the transition from Double-A to Triple-A. It fell from .292 to .237. That said, he did hit .333 in spring training this year over 37 plate appearances.