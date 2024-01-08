What Moves Could the Mariners Still Make This Winter?

There are still a couple of deals that the Mariners could swing, especially ones revolving around third base.

For a while, there was the idea that the Mariners could trade one of their young arms for Isaac Paredes. But after dealing away Robbie Ray, flipping Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo is unlikely. Therefore, Paredes is all but off the table.

Trades for less expensive yet productive third basemen are more plausible. For example, if the Giants land Chapman, that would make J.D. Davis a potential trade candidate for the Mariners.

Davis posted a wRC+ of 118 or better for four straight seasons before putting up a 104 mark in 2023, proving he has a track record as an impact bat. He also draws a healthy dose of walks, with his BB% sitting at 9.5% or higher every year since 2020. The flip side is his strikeout rates can get a little ridiculous, climbing above 32% in ‘22 and ‘23. But he only has one year of club control remaining, so the cost for him would not be substantial.

Jorge Polanco is another trade candidate who has just a year of control left (though his contract has a team option for 2025). He makes a little more sense, as he has held a wRC+ of 118 or better in each of his last four full seasons, including a 33-home run campaign in 2021. He also walks a lot and throws up a much more manageable K% (it has climbed the last three seasons, but still sat under 26% in 2023).

Polanco did not grade well overall as a defender this past year, but the majority of his troubles came at second base. He plays league-average defense at third by both DRS and OAA. He will cost a little more than Davis, but considering his $9.5 million salary for 2024, he is well within Seattle’s range.