Five Trade Partners for the Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida

The 30-year-old receives paltry grades for his glove work, where he’s essentially limited to left field. Ahead of the 2023 season, FanGraphs pegged his glove at 40 on the 20-80 scouting scale, which is below average. For comparison’s sake, Yoshida’s hit tool graded out at 70, which is elite.

The good news for the Boston Red Sox and first-year chief baseball officer Craig Breslow? There are a fair amount of potential suitors seeking lineup upgrades this winter. And as free agent options keep dwindling, these clubs might be willing to stomach Yoshida’s subpar defense to add an above-average bat to their rosters.

Five Potential Suitors for Masataka Yoshida

New York Mets

We’ve seen their name associated with other designated hitters on the open market this offseason, including Justin Turner and J.D. Martinez. Could they find a place for Masataka Yoshida?

The Mets need one more bat to solidify their 2024 lineup after learning Daniel Vogelbach wasn’t the answer to their designated hitter woes. They also wouldn’t need Yoshida to play the field, as they just inked Harrison Bader and traded for Tyrone Taylor to pair with Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte on the outfield grass. Therefore, Yoshida would be a pure designated hitter for New York, which would certainly maximize his best tool (and therefore, his overall value).

Mets’ president of baseball operations David Stearns also appears to be prioritizing future years over 2024. Yoshida is under contract for four more seasons, fitting that timeline nicely. And as we well know, Steve Cohen can more than afford to eat a significant portion of the 30-year-old’s remaining deal, which would work in New York’s favor with respect to Boston’s return package.

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners have had a bizarre offseason. From trading Eugenio Suárez, Jarred Kelenic and Robbie Ray to acquiring Luke Raley, Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeSclafani and signing Mitch Garver as a free agent, no one can seem to pinpoint Seattle’s strategy this winter.