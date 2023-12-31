When Will the Boston Red Sox Be Contenders Again?

Will these moves be enough to bring the Sox back into the mix for 2024?

Pitching

Starting pitching was and continues to be the biggest question mark surrounding the 2024 Red Sox. The possible addition of Giolito is interesting, and a bounce back season could definitely be in the cards for him. But, after sending Sale away, the Sox still only have four starting pitchers.

As it stands now, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck and Giolito make up the starting rotation. Bello was a mixed bag in 2023. There were some major improvements, but he still faces issues of inconsistency. He has the makings to become a solid fixture in the Red Sox rotation, but is probably still a season or two away from being the ace Boston desperately needs.

If the Red Sox are truly interested in contending this season, they must add another starter. Even if they don’t find their ace this offseason, there are still several proven starting pitchers available, and adding any one of them would be a big help.

Looking at the top of the free agent market, signing Jordan Montgomery would go a long way towards pushing the Red Sox towards contention. Montgomery has reportedly been living in Boston this offseason, and could slot in atop the Red Sox rotation next year, while being a long-term answer as more of a No. 2 or 3 once they find their ace.

Shota Imanaga is another free agent option the Red Sox should consider, after striking out on their free agent pursuit of fellow Japanese free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Imanaga would not be the ace that Yamamoto would have been, but he has the potential to be a very solid option moving forward.