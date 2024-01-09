The Free Agent Outfield Market Is Shrinking

More Questions Than Answers

Other than Bellinger, Adam Duvall might represent the best chance for a team to sign an outfielder who can contribute on both sides of the ball. He’s a solid defender who can handle center field, and he’s coming off a strong offensive campaign.

At the same time, we’re talking about a guy who will be 35 next season and has suffered significant injuries each of the past two years. Moreover, Duvall has been an up-and-down kind of player even at the best of times, experiencing high highs and low lows. Brantley was aging and injury-prone, too, but before his injuries became a problem, he was one of the most consistent veteran hitters in the game.

Any other free agents who could possibly provide value on both sides of the ball come with even more questions. Joey Gallo is a former All-Star and Gold Glove winner, and he’s only 30 years old, but he hasn’t been able to put it all together in a couple of years. Austin Meadows has an even higher ceiling, but the risk is greater as well; no one really knows if he’ll ever be able to play pro baseball again.

Low Floor, Low Ceiling

For teams in need of any outfield help they can get, Michael A. Taylor is a name to keep in mind. He’s a phenomenal defender, but even at his best, he’s a bottom-of-the-order bat. Still, his glove is strong enough that he can be a valuable everyday player in center field.

Another option is Tommy Pham; he doesn’t excel on either side of the ball, but at least he won’t be a total liability. He’s an average-to-above-average hitter, and his glove is good enough to stick him in a regular role in an outfield corner.

Taking the Trade Route

With so few outfield options remaining in free agency, could the trade market offer more upside? That remains to be seen.