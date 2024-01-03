What Will it Take to Save the Offseason for the Chicago Cubs?

Since announcing the arrival of new manager Craig Counsell back in mid-November, things have come to a screeching halt for the Chicago Cubs. While the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals have been building with big moves for 2024, all has been quiet at the corners of Clark and Addison.

Certainly there is plenty of time left in the offseason for the Cubs to make moves to improve their roster…and it certainly feels like those moves have to be made to not only have Chicago compete for the top of the National League Central, but also to have any chance of more than a one-and-done appearance in the postseason.

So what will it take for the Chicago Cubs to have a successful offseason?

Entering Wednesday, the Cubs were one of four MLB teams (joining the Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins and New York Yankees) who hadn’t spent a single dollar in free agency this offseason.

Obviously that will change for all of four of those teams (and the Yankees have already improved their roster with the Juan Soto addition), but the Cubs feel like the team that entered the offseason with plenty of momentum after swiping Counsell away from the rival Milwaukee Brewers, only to see it fizzle out in the weeks that followed.