Toronto Blue Jays Trade Deadline Wrap-Up

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently in the thick of the AL Wild Card race, holding the third spot while also sitting third in a tight AL East division. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are both within striking distance.

The Blue Jays are a team poised to contend given their current core, but the club has had a rollercoaster of a campaign, going on impressive stretches and beating tough teams but also struggling at times to score with runners on base. It doesn’t help that they’ve lost numerous games to their division rivals.

In such a tight race, the Blue Jays needed to get better at the trade deadline. Namely, they needed to add another bullpen arm or two, as well as a right-handed bat that could mash left-handers.

Adding to the Blue Jays Bullpen

General manager Ross Atkins and the Jays’ front office got to work early, trading for St. Louis Cardinals southpaw Génesis Cabrera back on July 21st, sending catching prospect Sammy Hernandez the other way.