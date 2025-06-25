Blue Jays Swap Pitchers With Marlins in Minor Trade

Let’s take a closer look at the pieces involved on both sides of this deal.

Blue Jays Acquire Robinson Piña From the Marlins

From the Blue Jays’ standpoint, this trade looks like yet another one Ross Atkins makes to land an AAAA (“Quad-A” is how older players who are too good for the minors but not quite good enough for the majors are referred to) player in hopes of catching lightning in a bottle.

Even if he is an AAAA type of player, this is something Atkins and the Blue Jays have made work in the recent past. There’s nothing wrong with compiling other team’s castoffs and seeing if you can be the team to make a life-altering tweak for the player.

Piña is 26 years old and only just made his MLB debut on June 20. He went just one inning, giving up a home run to Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves. Prior to his debut, Piña had been floating around the minor leagues for multiple organizations dating all the way back to 2017.

The 2025 season is the best Piña has had as a professional, so the time to strike for the Blue Jays was now. The right-hander posted a 3.47 ERA and 3.73 FIP in 13 Triple-A outings (11 starts) in the Marlins system. In that time, he was in the 83rd percentile in chase rate (31.9%) while striking out 22.2% of batters and walking 6.2%.

There’s not a whole lot that’s game-changing about what Piña brings to the table, but he’s an arm capable of either starting games or going multiple innings in relief. Both of those are things the Blue Jays could use, as they’ve gotten some concerning results from their most reliable bullpen arms, and their rotation has been hit hard by injuries and underperformance.