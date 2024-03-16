Toronto Blue Jays 2024 Season Preview

Instead, the front office appears to be leaning on the current roster to put behind an underwhelming 2023 season at the plate. They instead changed the coaching situation around, giving Don Mattingly an increased role for the hitting staff while also promoting Matt Hague from Triple-A, who did wonders with some of the younger players on the squad during their time in Buffalo.

It’s a risky move for a club that doesn’t have a single core player locked down to a long-term extension while also going to arbitration with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this winter, losing their case to one of the more impactful bats in their lineup. Should the Jays fall short of postseason expectations once again, it could be curtains for Atkins at the helm and some tough decisions will need to be made in regards to the organization’s future.

Before putting the cart before the horse, the Jays enter the 2024 season seemingly behind some of the other AL East squads, as the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, and Tampa Bay Rays all project to finish higher in the standings than Toronto. It appears to be an uphill battle for the Jays, who seem to be going in with more of an underdog mentality this season but shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

Projected Starting Lineup

Projected Lineup vs. RHP Projected Lineup vs. LHP 1. George Springer – RF 1. George Springer – RF 2. Bo Bichette – SS 2. Bo Bichette – SS 3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – 1B 3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – 3B 4. Justin Turner – DH 4. Justin Turner – DH 5. Alejandro Kirk/Danny Jansen – C 5. Alejandro Kirk/Danny Jansen – C 6. Daulton Varsho – LF 6. Daulton Varsho – LF 7. Cavan Biggio – 2B 7. Davis Schneider – 2B 8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa – 3B 8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa – 3B 9. Kevin Kiermaier – CF 9. Kevin Kiermaier – CF

For the Blue Jays, the top portion of the lineup is pretty set in stone.

George Springer will continue to lead off and play right field most of the time while Bo Bichette and Guerrero will take up their respective positions for most of the campaign barring the rest days here and there. Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen will continue to tandem behind the plate and work with specific pitchers on the mound compared to whoever the club is facing, similar to last season. Jansen struggled to stay on the field as he kept getting hit by inside pitches and needing time to recover on the IL but when healthy, he will form a strong tandem with Kirk at the catcher position.

Turner was brought in this past offseason to be the team’s designated hitter and he should occupy that role for most of the year. He may find some time on the diamond at first, second, and potentially third base depending on rest days for other players and whether manager John Schneider wants to use a lefty-hitting specialist in the DH spot instead of Turner. More on that later.