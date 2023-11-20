Are the Toronto Blue Jays a Good Sleeper Fit for Shohei Ohtani?

While this will all be speculation until Ohtani puts pen to paper, the Blue Jays do have some needs that the Japanese product would certainly address and given ownership is reportedly willing to go past the CBT again, there could be a potential match.

Not needing Ohtani to start (immediately)

Towards the end of the 2023 season, Ohtani underwent surgery on his throwing arm to repair a torn UCL, an injury that will keep him off the mound for all of next season. While the right-hander is currently slated to return to pitching in 2025, the Blue Jays are one club that doesn’t need Ohtani to pitch right away anyway given the current rotation.

Last season, the Jays boasted one of the top pitching staffs in baseball and had four pitchers go 30+ starts – Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, José Berríos, and Yusei Kikuchi – while the club utilized Alek Manoah and Hyun Jin Ryu in the last spot. The starting group finished with a 3.85 ERA and struck out 922 batters, both of which rank in the top three in the league.

The Blue Jays could reportedly be a sleeper team to sign Shohei Ohtani https://t.co/urlzXuevne pic.twitter.com/mq7nDidxyE — SNY (@SNYtv) November 16, 2023

Even with Ryu a free agent this winter, the Jays will currently roll into Spring Training with five capable starters while hoping Manoah can find his 2022 form after struggling last season. Should he continue to struggle with his command, the Jays have top prospect Ricky Tiedemann waiting in the wings, although a mid-season call-up seems more likely.

With this rotation, the Jays do not need Ohtani on the mound next year but will need him in 2025 when Kikuchi is a free agent and has no guarantee of returning. With his departure and Bassitt scheduled to hit free agency after the 2025 campaign as well, Ohtani won’t need to rush back to the mound and can focus on hitting next season while he recovers from elbow surgery.

Once healthy, having Ohtani and his career 3.01 ERA would certainly be a significant boost for the Blue Jays rotation.