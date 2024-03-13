Who Could Fill in for Alek Manoah in the Blue Jays Rotation?

The struggling hurler would be DFA’d in late July and passed through waivers unclaimed, finishing the season in Triple-A. His time in Buffalo would end on a high note, posting a 1.69 ERA through four starts in September. White allowed just four earned runs through 21 1/3 innings of work while holding batters to a .160 average, striking out 30.

White has shown glimpses of being a dependable arm and given his ability to pitch in both the rotation and bullpen, it appears the Blue Jays are willing to give him a chance to work multiple innings his spring.

He has started just one game for the club this spring through four outings and nine innings, allowing five earned runs (including a two-run home run on an out-of-the-zone pitch on Oneil Cruz) while walking seven batters compared to four strikeouts. While the strikeout totals are a bit down, White has shown off an impressive increase in velocity, sitting in the upper 90s with his fastball.

Kinda wish video evidence existed of Oneil Cruz's ridiculous blast off this high heater from Mitch White. #BlueJays



How he was able to square up this pitch for a 115-mph EV while blasting it 411 feet seems insane to me. 😯 pic.twitter.com/smW0yTT9Kt — Thomas Hall (@Hall_Thomas_) March 5, 2024

The 29-year-old is the only Jays pitcher in camp out of MiLB options and it will be interesting to see where the club decides to use him this season (if at all). He was added to the 40-man roster in the early offseason and while some of his underlying metrics have been trending well, he has struggled with his command at times and given up some hard contact as well, putting himself in tough situations.

White is an option to be considered for the rotation and could be the fifth starter amongst the group although a move to the bullpen is more likely in the cards if the Jays don’t want to expose him to waivers.

Francis has put up the better numbers this spring and likely has an edge for a move to the rotation over his teammate, While White is out of options, the Jays haven’t been afraid to cut him loose before. It will also likely depend on what the front office plans to do with the third option listed below, as this pitcher could alter the rest of the bullpen scenario as well and potentially send White off the 40-man when all is said and done.