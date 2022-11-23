Top 10 Relievers Remaining in the 2023 Free Agent Class

As the offseason began, free agent relievers were coming off the board at a rapid pace. First, it was Edwin Díaz signing a record-breaking contract to stay with the Mets. Then, Rafael Montero and Robert Suarez signed multi-year deals of their own not long after. Thus, within a matter of days, all three of the highest-ranked relievers on our top 50 free agents list were set for 2023 and beyond.

Since then, things have slowed down a bit. For teams in need of bullpen help, there are still plenty of options remaining. This includes a few top-tier relievers, several talented veterans for the middle innings, and a couple of high-risk, high-reward pitchers for the right team to take a flier on.

Without further ado, these are the top 10 free agent relievers left on the market this offseason.

1. Chris Martin – 1.6 fWAR

Throws: R

Age: 37