2023 Free Agent Profile: Kenley Jansen

Kenley Jansen’s Path to Free Agency

Kenley Jansen signed with the Dodgers in 2004 as a light-hitting catcher. Fast forward just a few years, however, and he was one of the best closers in baseball. Through 12 seasons in L.A., he racked up 350 regular-season saves and another 19 in the playoffs. He made three All-Star teams, won two Trevor Hoffman Awards, and once finished top-five in Cy Young voting. In 2020, he helped the Dodgers win a World Series.

Thus, it came as a bit of a shock this past March when Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves. He had been in the Dodgers organization since his 17th birthday. L.A. had room in the bullpen and the payroll, and they could have offered him a competitive deal. Instead, they chose to trade for Craig Kimbrel – another veteran closer with a $16 million salary. In hindsight, the Dodgers almost certainly wish they had just stuck with Jansen.

Jansen looked shaky in his Braves debut, giving up three earned runs in an inning of work, but he settled down after that. Through the end of July, Jansen had a 3.43 ERA, 2.53 FIP, and 4.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He saved 24 games.

The Braves’ closer struggled through a few bad outings in late August and early September, but he picked things up by the end of the season. He finished the year with a 3.38 ERA, 3.21 FIP, and 41 saves in 48 chances. Jansen will head into free agency as one of the best relief arms available for the second-straight year.

Kenley Jansen Contract Projection

Kenley Jansen signed with the Braves for $16 million last offseason. He’s a year older now, and his numbers this past season weren’t quite as impressive as they were the year before, but he should still be able to command an eight-figure salary. He will most likely be seeking a multi-year deal, which he was reportedly looking for last winter before ultimately accepting Atlanta’s one-year offer.

A good comp is the two-year, $23 million contract David Robertson signed with the Phillies ahead of the 2019 season. Expect Jansen to sign a two-year deal for somewhere between $20 and $25 million.