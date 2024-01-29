One More Time: The Top Free Agent Relievers Still Available

Alright, let’s do this one more time.

Just under two weeks ago, I listed the top 15 free agent relievers on the market. January was already halfway done, but the list still featured superstars, breakout stars, an international star, and plenty more appealing names for teams in need of bullpen help.

Apparently, my piece started a domino effect. In the days since I hit publish, seven of my top ten relievers signed: Josh Hader, Robert Stephenson, Aroldis Chapman, Yariel Rodriguez, Hector Neris, David Robertson, and Matt Moore. In addition, my No. 14 pick, Collin McHugh announced his retirement.

Thus, the top of the list already looks completely different, and there are plenty of new names to add at the bottom. There aren’t any surefire back-end relievers left on the board, but there are still options for teams in need of a little more than just Quad-A depth.