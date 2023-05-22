Down a Pair of Aces, Dodgers To Promote Top Prospects

Dustin May is shoving tonight. He’s back. pic.twitter.com/sRM96XX20X — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 1, 2023

The Reinforcements

Losing two pitchers like Urías and May on consecutive days would be a disaster for most any team, but don’t forget – this is the Dodgers we’re talking about. They can pull starting pitchers from their system like a clown can pull an endless stream of colored hankies from his pocket. Their No. 3 prospect (No. 43 overall), Gavin Stone, will start on Monday, making his second big league appearance. The following night, their No. 2 prospect (No. 32 overall), Bobby Miller, will make his MLB debut. They will face the National League-leading Atlanta Braves, a tough task for any young arm.

Here’s what our own Aram Leighton has to say about Stone and Miller:

Gavin Stone

“There isn’t much more Stone can achieve in the Minor Leagues. He has excelled at every challenge the Dodgers have thrown his way and the numbers/overall polish reflect the fact that he is big-league ready right now…If he further develops his breaking balls and command, Stone has the ceiling of a number two starter on a first-division team.” Aram Leighton, on Gavin Stone’s outlook (Just Baseball 2023 Top 100 Prospects List)

Bobby Miller

“Yet another electric pitching prospect in a loaded Dodgers system, Miller has a good chance to be the best of the bunch. Three potentially plus pitches with solid command and impressive size/athleticism on the mound paints the picture of a potential front line starter…Miller is a middle-of-the-rotation option with a chance for more.” Aram Leighton, on Bobby Miller’s outlook (Just Baseball 2023 Top 100 Prospects List)

Stone had a rough time in his Dodgers debut, giving up five runs (four earned) in four innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 3. However, he was utterly dominant in his latest Triple-A outing, striking out 10 in 5.1 innings of work. Over his last four minor league outings, he has a 1.74 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 20.2 IP. He might suffer some growing pains at the MLB level, but Stone is ready for his next challenge.

Dodgers RHP prospect Gavin Stone had his best outing of the season last night.



5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K



13 swinging strikes: 9 changeups, 2 fastballs, 2 sliders. Fastball command hurt him his first few starts, threw 70% for a strike yesterday.



📹: @okc_dodgers pic.twitter.com/YTFiKfcLVf — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) April 28, 2023

Miller got off to a slow start this season in more ways than one. He didn’t make his first appearance until April 29, and his 5.65 ERA in 14.1 IP hardly inspires confidence. That being said, he finally looked like his old self on Wednesday. The righty went six innings on just 76 pitches, striking out six and walking one.

Dodgers RHP prospect and No. 32 overall (@JustBB_Media) Bobby Miller makes his season debut today after dealing with some shoulder soreness.



He threw more pitches over 100 mph than any pitcher in the minors last year. He's electric when he's healthy.



(🎥:@epchihuahuas) pic.twitter.com/WsSWlsqWlM — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) April 29, 2023

Either Stone or Miller will likely return to Triple-A in the coming days once starting pitcher Michael Grove returns from his stint on the IL. He is currently rehabbing with Triple-A Oklahoma City and should be back to full strength shortly. Grove opened the season in the Dodgers rotation, making four starts before straining his groin on April 20 in Chicago.

Meanwhile, Ryan Pepiot’s rehab hasn’t gone so smoothly. The right-handed starter is still dealing with oblique pain stemming from an injury he sustained in the spring. The Dodgers are unable to provide a clear timeline for his return, although manager Dave Roberts says he might not be back until after the All-Star break.