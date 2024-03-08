Top Rookies for Each AL Central Team in 2024

It is no secret that the AL Central is likely to be the worst division in the majors this season. The Twins cut their payroll after winning the division crown. The Royals are rebuilding, the Tigers are young, the Guardians are a question mark, and the White Sox might lose 100 games. With that said, at least there will be plenty of opportunities for AL Central rookies to establish themselves as big leaguers in 2024.

Rookies can provide a glimpse into the future and show a fanbase what could be possible going forward. The Tigers and White Sox both have top-10 farm systems, according to The Athletic. The other three teams in the division rank 17th (MIN), 22nd (CLE), and 25th (KC). With that said, there are rookies on all five teams that should provide some excitement this coming season.

Most teams in the AL Central do not have a real shot at the World Series, so their fanbases need something to look forward to this season. One thing that can always drum up some excitement is a promising rookie. With that in mind, here are some rookie-eligible players from all five clubs who can potentially provide that excitement in 2024.

Chicago White Sox Top Rookie: Dominic Fletcher, OF

2023 MiLB Stats: .291/.399/.500, 10 HR, 120 wRC+