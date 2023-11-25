White Sox Prospect Cristian Mena Is an Arm To Watch in 2024

In Low-A he pitched to a 2.68 ERA, allowing 45 hits and 16 earned runs to go with 66 strikeouts. Mena’s efforts were good enough for a K% of 30.7% and a K/9 of 11.07. The then 19-year-old was dealing at his first stop in the White Sox organization. Also during his time in Kannapolis, Cristian had at least eight strikeouts in five of his 11 appearances.

It did not take long for the club to take notice of the youngster as he was promoted to High-A after 53.2 innings of a 1.12 WHIP. In his first start since making the first of two jumps during the season, he needed to find his stride as he gave up six hits and only struck out two.

Those numbers may not have been what he was producing in the lower level, yet he only allowed one earned run in 5.0 innings pitched.

Like previously stated, Mena’s numbers kept rising as the season went on and the competition he faced got a little more experienced. Instead of dominating with eight plus strikeouts the consistency turned to six or seven, which led to more runs being scored on the right-hander.

His numbers took the most damage in High-A with the Dash. His once stellar strikeout and walk percentage started heading in not the right directions. Mena’s K% fell two percent, while his BB% rose around five percent to 12.3%. The result was an ERA that jumped up to 4.65.

Mena may not have been the most prepared for his sudden jump up a level, but it would not get any easier for the righty as Project Birmingham continued the rapid movement.