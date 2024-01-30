Report – Blue Jays Sign Justin Turner To One-Year Deal

According to reports from former big leaguer Carlos Baerga and MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Toronto Blue Jays have signed veteran infielder Justin Turner to a one-year deal. The contract is reportedly worth $13 million with an additional $1.5 million in potential bonuses and performance-based incentives.

The Jays will get a talented right-handed bat who boasts a career .288/.363/.465 slash line with 187 home runs, 759 RBIs and a lifetime .829 OPS (125 OPS+).

Turner spent the past season with the Boston Red Sox, appearing in 146 games for the club while putting up a .276 average with an .800 OPS through 626 plate appearances. The long-time Dodgers third baseman hit 20-plus home runs for the sixth time in his career and drove in a career-high 96 runs for the Red Sox in his first season in the AL East.

The veteran became a free agent this past winter after he declined a $13.4 million player option, collecting a $6.7 million buyout and the ability to test the open market again.