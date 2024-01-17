New Blue Jays Pitcher Yariel Rodriguez: An Arsenal Breakdown

His stuff really started to jump when he made the move both to Japan and the bullpen. By his age-23 season (2020), his fastball averaged 93 mph before enjoying another uptick in 2022, where he averaged 96 mph on his heater.

Unsurprisingly, Rodríguez’s whiff numbers jumped as well, striking out 28% of batters on his way to a 1.15 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in his final season in Japan. Already a candidate to sign stateside off of his relief ability alone, the right-hander started a pair of games for Cuba in the World Baseball Classic, showcasing his loud stuff on a big stage as well as the ability to pitch multiple innings.

The Blue Jays could decide to follow the Giants plan with Rodríguez, similar to the Giants plan with Jordan Hicks and try him as a five and dive starter with his three-pitch mix that includes a fastball, slider and developing splitter.

The challenge is that we have not really seen Rodríguez stretched out much at all since his uptick in velocity aside from his WBC starts where he pitched 7 1/3 innings in two combined starts. How the stuff and command holds up is a fair question, though there’s plenty of reason to believe that Rodríguez could be effective even at 93-95 mph, rather than 96-98 mph based on his pitch characteristics and overall stuff.

Four Seam Fastball (94-96 mph)

After averaging 96 mph while touching 100 mph in one and two inning relief spurts, Rodriguez averaged 95 mph in his two WBC starts with a few more 93s mixed in than usual. Again, he has had little experience being stretched out since his fastball ticked up to the upper 90s.

The characteristics of the fastball are unique, generating cut/ride that can make for a unique look for hitters. Almost all fastballs–even four seamers–have some sort of natural horizontal movement. The average MLB right-handed pitcher gets about 16 inches of induced vertical break with a little over seven inches of horizontal movement or arm side run.