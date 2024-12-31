What the Phillies Can Expect From Cristopher Sánchez in 2025

Cristopher Sánchez exceeded all expectations in 2024. He came into the season as the Philadelphia Phillies’ no. 5 starter. Fourteen starts later, he had a sub-3.00 ERA and a four-year contract extension.

By the midpoint of the season, Sánchez was pitching in the All-Star Game. And after a similarly strong second half, he made his final start in Game 2 of the NLDS.

The southpaw finished his first full season with a 3.32 ERA in 31 starts. Thanks to excellent control and a keen ability to induce groundballs, he ranked among the top five qualified NL pitchers in FIP, xFIP, xERA, and FanGraphs WAR.

For his efforts, Sánchez earned a pair of fifth-place votes for NL Cy Young. I named him one of the top 10 starting pitchers of the 2024 season.