Top Free Agent Landing Spots for Tim Anderson to Bounce Back

One of the players that stands out is former All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson. It took him a bit to get there while going through a few years of growing pains with the rebuilding White Sox, but he became the staple at the top of the order in Chicago with top-10 shortstop production from 2019-2021.

Anderson fully broke out by winning the AL Batting Title in 2019, after he finished the season with a .335 average and 128 wRC+ as the leader of the offense alongside Jose Abreu. At the time, his defense was above-average at the position and he looked to be one of the brightest young stars at the shortstop position for many years to come.

His personality grew his national presence as his commitment to being an energizing force for the young White Sox team was displayed all around baseball.

Unfortunately, since the midway point of the 2022 season, Anderson has not been the same player. With the White Sox organization in absolute disarray, he became a prime example of the entire team regressing and performing well below expectations.

Since the All-Star break in 2022, Anderson has slashed .247/.286/.296 with just a 60 wRC+ across just under 600 plate appearances. While dealing with a few injuries, he has experienced a steep drop-off in power with a decline in his defensive metrics at shortstop as well.

While Anderson was one of the most exciting players in the game less than two years ago, he has simply been one of the worst players in Major League Baseball in that time span. He hit just one home run during that season and a half which is nowhere near his previous track record.