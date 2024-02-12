Top Notes From the Chicago White Sox ZiPS Projections for 2024

The Chicago White Sox have a poor outlook for the immediate future, and there’s no other way to say it. Entering the 2024 season, there is little doubt that they will be bottom-dwellers in the AL Central, and they could stay there for years to come.

Last year, their 61-101 record was – somehow – not enough to earn a last-place finish in the division. Yet, with the Royals having improved their team by so much this offseason, it seems that the two clubs are set to flip-flop in the standings.

It’s not that the White Sox have been silent this winter. Paul DeJong, Nicky Lopez, Martín Maldonado, Max Stassi, Erick Fedde, Michael Soroka, Chris Flexen, John Brebbia and Tim Hill have been their most notable additions. However, this group is largely made up of players other teams didn’t want, so they’re not likely to help sway the standings much.

Here at Just Baseball, we’ve been putting together a series of pieces that highlight Dan Szymborski’s ZiPS projections and what those projections foresee for our favorite teams in the 2024 season. For those that need a refresher, here’s what ZiPS is all about: