Top Notes From the White Sox ZiPS Projections for 2025

We have finally reached the time of the year when we try to predict everything that will occur during the course of the MLB season.

For the Chicago White Sox, the hope is to at least see noticeable improvement from the worst season in MLB history. That’s a low bar, but it’s the stage of the rebuild that Chicago is at right now.

Trading by far their most valuable player in Garrett Crochet certainly does not improve the outlook of this roster in the short term. However, the farm system is filled with ample talent, which bodes well for the future of the organization.

In terms of 2025, projections, such as Dan Szymborski’s ZiPS, are certainly still low for this team. A small number of players can truly be penciled into a role on this roster, which creates a very tricky team to attempt to make projections for this season.