Top Non-Closing Relievers Who Deserve More Love

When you think of the New York Yankees bullpen from the late 1990s into the 2000s, Mariano Rivera is almost certainly the first name that comes to mind.

Because when it comes to the appreciation of relievers, a majority of the love often seems to go to the closers.

Let’s continue to use Rivera as an example. In 2004, Rivera posted a career-high 53 saves along with a 1.94 ERA and finished third in AL Cy Young voting.

But that year, Rivera’s 2.5 fWAR only put him eighth among MLB relievers. And it wasn’t even the highest fWAR in the Yankees bullpen that season: Tom Gordon finished 0.3 wins higher with 2.8 fWAR.