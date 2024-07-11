2024 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Brooks Lee, Michael Busch, Jeff Hoffman

Over his first eight MLB games, Lee has gone 12-for-33 (.364 AVG) with two homers, one double, and nine RBI. He has been making a ton of contact (90.6% Contact%, 95.0% Z-Contact%) in combination with an elite 31.0% LD%.

His performance to this point will make it very difficult for the Twins’ brass to send him back to the minors once Royce Lewis (adductor) returns from the IL.

Brooks Lee with a really cool homer here — facing his college roommate and close friend Drew Thorpe, he goes deep to extend the Twins' home run streak to 28 games. pic.twitter.com/6A4y8uZRu0 — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) July 10, 2024

Michael Busch – 1B, 3B – Chicago Cubs (41%)

Busch has caught fire for the Cubs again and forced himself back into the NL Rookie of the Year conversation. He has gone an impressive 7-for-15 over the last three games, clobbering a couple of deep drives to bring his season total to 12.

The 26-year-old slugger has hit safely in each of his first seven games this month, posting a .414/.452/.724 slash line over 31 plate appearances. Busch could be shaping up for a huge second half.

Colt Keith – 2B, 3B – Detroit Tigers (41%)

Sticking with the rookie theme, Keith has also been crushing the baseball this month. He began July with an 0-for-3 effort, but the former fifth-round pick (2020) has hit safely in eight straight with five multi-hit games since then. That hitting streak has included four home runs, two triples, eight RBI, and 10 runs.

Keith has been locked in on virtually everything that comes near the strike zone (96.2% Z-Contact%) and has only chased 23.7% of pitches outside the zone across 38 plate appearances this month. His 25.0% LD% and 10.5% BB% are also promising indicators, as are his four barrels (16.7%).