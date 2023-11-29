Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Jeimer Candelario

The 2023-24 MLB offseason is slowly building momentum, with a free agent spending frenzy potentially on the horizon. The winter meetings are right around the corner, and presumably, some of the top offensive players on the open market will soon find new homes.

One of those top offensive players is third baseman Jeimer Candelario. He enters free agency for the second consecutive offseason, but this time around he is going to secure a lofty multi-year contract after turning in a strong 2023 campaign.

The 30-year-old switch hitter brings an element of consistency and dependability to the batting order, as well as valuable defensive versatility in the field. He was one of the most coveted bats at the trade deadline back in July, and now he will be equally desirable in free agency as one of the best offensive players on the market.

Candelario will be a target for any ball club looking for corner infield help, and there is a long list of teams who could use another impact bat in the middle of their lineup. Let’s take a look at potential suitors, starting with his most recent ball club.