Four Potential Landing Spots for Free Agent Matt Chapman

Toronto Blue Jays

A return to Toronto is certainly not out of the question, a sentiment that was echoed by Chapman toward the end of the season. While he likely won’t return to the Jays on the one-year qualifying offer, there is room for a multi-year deal, an idea that general manager Ross Atkins is interested in exploring further, per Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith.

The Blue Jays do have a few internal options they could slot in at third base should Chapman depart (Orelvis Martinez, Addison Barger, Davis Schneider, and Santiago Espinal), but considering the club’s postseason window is at its peak, having a veteran glove like Chapman every day seems like a safer, albeit more expensive, gamble. The Jays have a few other contracts coming off the books in Hyun Jin Ryu, Kevin Kiermaier, and Brandon Belt, so bringing back Chapman won’t limit their spending this offseason either, as long as the budget remains similar to the 2023 season.

The #BlueJays have officially extended a qualifying offer ($20.325 million) to 3B Matt Chapman.



He is expected to decline and enter free agency. If (when) he signs elsewhere, the Blue Jays would receive a 2024 Draft pick after the 4th round as compensation. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 6, 2023

There is no guarantee that Chapman will return to the Jays, and if the two sides do decide to part ways, the Jays will receive draft pick compensation in the fourth round (for Chapman rejecting the qualifying offer).

New York Mets

With former top prospect Brett Baty struggling to find consistency at the big league level early in his career and an owner in Steve Cohen who is not afraid to spend, Matt Chapman to the Mets is one to keep an eye on.

The Mets underperformed last season, and now the team has a new president of baseball operations, David Stearns. Signing Chapman won’t break the bank for the Mets but would definitely improve the infield defense in the immediate future. Slotting in beside Francisco Lindor on the left side of second base, the two would make for an elite defensive combo. A move like this would also show that the team is interested in winning now, which could go a long way, considering long-time first baseman Pete Alonso is a free agent next winter.

Slotting Chapman into a lineup already boasting Lindor, Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo, and Francisco Álvarez could help the Mets give the Atlanta Braves a run for their money, especially if Chapman can find some increased consistency throughout the year while carrying over his 98th-percentile Barrel% and 100th-percentile Hard-Hit%. Combine that sneaky power bat with top-notch defense, and the fit makes sense in New York.