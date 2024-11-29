Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Anthony Santander

Among all primary outfielders in 2024, Santander finished second in home runs, third in RBI, fourth in SLG, sixth in runs scored and 11th in wRC+. He’s also got the third-most home runs in baseball dating back to 2022 (105). He’s been an under-the-radar slugger for years now and it seems that this winter, he’s finally going to get paid like one.

The one wrinkle in Santander’s status is that he declined a qualifying offer from the Orioles. Now, any team that signs him will need to surrender a draft pick to Baltimore in next year’s MLB Draft so they can be properly compensated for their loss. That makes Santander’s fit on a low-budget team an imperfect one.

Top Landing Spots for Anthony Santander

The Tigers got plenty of production from their outfielders in 2024, but as a whole, the team finished 24th in baseball in home runs (162). The need for a big bopper in the middle of their lineup could not be more apparent.

Santander would give Detroit a power threat who can swing it from both sides, which is something the vast majority of their roster can’t say. Wenceel Perez is the only other switch-hitter on the 40-man roster and he doesn’t bring the same amount of thump in his stick that Santander does.

Santander’s ability to hit well against both right- and left-handed pitching would be a huge help to the Tigers. He sported a 132 wRC+ against RHP and a 123 wRC+ against LHP in 2024, while the Tigers were below league-average against both.

With Parker Meadows and Riley Greene both locking down spots in the outfield, Matt Vierling could bounce between the corner infield and outfield in 2025 with Kerry Carpenter getting time in the corner outfield as well as at designated hitter. The Tigers are a young and fun bunch that could truly be a power hitter or two away from a deeper playoff run come next season.