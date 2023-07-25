Top Five Landing Spots for Dylan Cease

Texas Rangers

The most surprising top team of the year is the team that has dished out the most money over the past two winters. The Rangers are fully in win-now mode and are prepared to make the moves needed to hold onto the division and make a playoff run. They already made the move to add an elite bullpen arm when they traded for Aroldis Chapman at the end of June.

With Jacob deGrom out for the season and the foreseeable future in 2024, the one hole on this roster may be another rotation piece that can pitch in a key game. While they’ll likely make other moves between the margins in the bullpen and maybe another bench piece, adding another arm in the rotation could be the big move.

The Rangers’ rotation has been very solid led by Nathan Eovaldi and Jon Gray. Those two will be the first options in a playoff series and are locked into their spots. Martin Perez and Andrew Heaney have taken a step back from their 2022 seasons and haven’t been the most reliable but have experience in working through issues and pitching at a higher level. Dane Dunning has taken a huge step forward in the absence of deGrom, but also has experience coming out of the bullpen.

Figuring out which of the three later arms comes out of the bullpen isn’t a concern as any of them would be able to pitch effectively in relief if the team were to add another quality starting option such as Cease. The Rangers’ farm system is quietly one of the best in baseball headlined by consensus Top-10 prospect Evan Carter and recent 4th overall pick Wyatt Langford.

The Rangers have the ability to hold onto that pair of outfielders and still put together an excellent package of players. They have three high-upside arms to offer in Owen White, Brock Porter, and Jack Leiter with various near-ready offensive players. Justin Foscue and Dustin Harris could be starters in Chicago immediately or at least in 2024, while Luisangel Acuña and and Sebastian Wolcott are intriguing and very talented pieces.

A combination of some of those players would be hard for the White Sox to turn down and wouldn’t harm the Rangers’ future all that much. They would add another elite starter for the next two and a half years and will definitely have the financial ability to extend Cease as well. If the Rangers remain as aggressive as they’ve been, they could potentially be the leading candidate for Cease.