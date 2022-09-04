Dylan Cease Comes Up Just Short of Throwing No-Hitter for White Sox

Today was the full display of those efforts. While he entered the game leading the American League in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease didn’t strike out a single batter until the fifth inning of his outing. Instead, he carefully located his fastball to induce soft contact and easy outs.

The lack of command and a high rate of deep counts has prevented Dylan from going late into games on many occasions this season. That was far from the case as he barely passed 100 pitches during this complete game shutout.

A gem on the South Side from Dylan Cease. 👏 pic.twitter.com/HLaTjCkeIl — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2022

As the game continued, the slider usage increased and the strikeouts followed suit. He seemed to only get better as the game went on.

It was one of those games that you could simply feel was special from the early innings. The White Sox jumped out to a big lead in the first inning and Cease looked fully in control from the start.

The things that have prevented Dylan from reaching true ace status appear to be largely in the rearview mirror. He showed tonight that he isn’t simply a pitcher with wipeout stuff, but one that can command the zone and work through an entire game with poise and control.

Despite one rough game in August, Cease has generally only gotten better as the season has gone on and was simply electric this game.