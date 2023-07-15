Texas Rangers Trade Deadline Guide

Possibly the most surprising team in the league in comparison to expectations has been none other than the Texas Rangers. They have been the clear-cut best team in the American League West this season, after two winters of spending big and the rise of some critical young contributors.

Despite the loss of prized free agent Jacob deGrom for the rest of the season, this team easily leads its division and is now in a position to legitimately push for a World Series this year.

The Rangers’ offense has been one of the most potent in baseball and is fairly clearly the deepest lineup in the league. They currently feature a player like Leody Tavares, who hits ninth often for the Rangers, that would be a top-of-the-order bat on many teams given the way he has played this season.

Supporting the lineup is a pitching staff that has been steady for the most part. Nathan Eovaldi has stepped up with the loss of deGrom and has been an ace for the team with veterans Martin Perez, Jon Gray, and Andrew Heaney behind him. Dane Dunning has also emerged as a quality option during a breakout season that has seen him perform as one of the better members of the staff.