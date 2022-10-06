Jeff McNeil Proves He’s One of MLB’s Best Hitters, Wins First Batting Title

Counted out again, McNeil went into camp to win a spot on the Opening Day roster by proving he could be a versatile bench player that could complement a veteran roster. Having played a total of 10 games and 61 innings in the outfield across his minor league career, McNeil took to the grass and showcased an ability to play all over the diamond for the Mets.

McNeil’s versatility got him back on the field, but it was his bat that kept him there. In 2019, McNeil put together the first All-Star campaign of his career, hitting .318/.384/.531, with a 144 wRC+ that happened to be identical to teammate Pete Alonso, who hit 53 home runs that season.

In 2019, Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso finished their first All-Star campaign with an identical 144 wRC+, which was the 9th-best mark in MLB.



This year, in their second All-Star season, they have once again posted an identical wRC+ at 143, the 12th-best mark in MLB. — Ryan Finkelstein (@FinkelsteinRyan) October 6, 2022

In the 2020 campaign, McNeil continued to rake, hitting .311/.383/.454 across 52 games played. Entering 2021, McNeil was a career .319 hitter, who was beginning to be considered as one of the best in the game. Then he put together the worst season of his professional career.

Whether it was the pressure of playing on a first place club, a change in hitting philosophy or a contentious relationship with new teammate Francisco Lindor, 2021 was a lost season for McNeil. He put together a paltry .251/.319/.360 slash line, with a 92 wRC+. Many began to wonder if McNeil really was one of the game’s best hitters or if he was just a flash in the pan.

The Mets did not give up on McNeil, choosing to let Lindor’s great friend Javier Baez walk in free agency, while betting on their homegrown All-Star to return to form at second base. Lindor and McNeil had to put aside any beef from 2021, to work together in forming what became the best double play combination in baseball.

Best Double Play Combo in Baseball

The Mets just completed the second-best regular season in franchise history, winning 101 games. That marked a 24-win improvement from last season and a large reason for that was the return to form from the Mets two star players up the middle.