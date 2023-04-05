MLB Best Bets: Cubs vs Reds, Phillies vs Yankees, Twins vs Marlins

The line opened at even and now the Cubs are a -115 favorite for both the first five and full game. With the line moving in their direction and with their ace on the mound this game, I’m looking at the first five innings for Chicago.

We are going back to the basics on this pick, let’s go Cubbies.

The Play: Cubs 1H ML (-115) 1.15 U to win 1 U

Philadelphia Phillies vs. the New York Yankees @ 1:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Aaron Nola vs. Gerrit Cole

This is the game of the day today. Two of the top pitchers in baseball square off in a rubber match at Yankee Stadium. Nola got rocked against the Rangers on Opening Day and I see this as a great bounce back spot for him. Cole on the other hand was dominant in his first start striking out 11.

By game time it is going to be 54 degrees with 10 mph winds blowing directly in from center. The weather is on our side in this one and with two aces on the mound, I won’t overthink it. The over/under for this game is seven runs and while it opened at -110, it is not juiced up all the way to -125. This game might move down to six and a half before game time so lock this play in right away.